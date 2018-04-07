Edinson Cavani missed an absolute sitter last night - and it wasn't even that close

TEN-MAN PARIS St-Germain got out of jail last night as a late Mathieu Debuchy own goal gifted them a 1-1 draw at St-Etienne.

One man who should be slightly relieved is striker Edinson Cavani, who had a glorious opportunity to equalise with 15 minutes left but missed an absolute sitter.

We’re talking a 12 yards out, wide-open goal, sitter.

And to make matters worse, he missed it by a good bit as well.

We’re willing to make some small allowances for the fact that Cavani was moving at a decent clip, and that he had to check his run a fraction before hitting the shot.

But — call us unfair — we expect more from a man who, not that long ago, was worth what was the sixth-biggest transfer fee in football history at the time.

In the big picture, PSG’s 1-1 draw barely matters. They’re still 17 points clear of Monaco in second place and cantering to a fifth Ligue 1 title in six seasons.

