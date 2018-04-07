Limerick youngster makes Championship debut

IRISH YOUNGSTER PAUDIE O’Connor has been handed a Championship debut today, with the 20-year-old featuring in Leeds’ starting XI for the game against Sunderland.
The defender previously played for Limerick in the League of Ireland, before joining Leeds on a two-and-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee last year following a short trial.
Leeds are currently 14th in the Championship, with promotion looking unlikely now despite encouraging form earlier in the season.
O’Connor, who has caught the eye for the English club’s U23 side, previously helped Limerick earn promotion to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in 2016.
📋 | Your #LUFC Starting XI presented by @Ladbrokes:— Leeds United (@LUFC) April 7, 2018
Peacock-Farrell, Berardi, Jansson, O'Connor, Dallas, Phillips, Vieira, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Lasogga pic.twitter.com/r7zqg0JSNg
