  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 7 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three points under the belt the main thing but relieved Ireland must improve

Colin Bell was pleased with his side’s result against Slovakia but the European champions are waiting in the wings.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 6:30 AM
27 minutes ago 127 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3945321
Ireland WNT manager Colin Bell.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland WNT manager Colin Bell.
Ireland WNT manager Colin Bell.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

RELIEF IS ONE word that Ireland Women’s National Team (WNT) manager Colin Bell used after his side’s 2-1 win over Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium yesterday.

It looked like Ireland would have to settle for a share of the spoils — which would have come as a huge dash to their 2019 World Cup qualification dream — as the clock ran down but a moment of magic involving super sub Amber Barrett restored parity in the 87th minute.

Ireland grabbed the lead through Leanne Kiernan before Jana Vojtekova’s cross found the back of the net after a mix-up between goalkeeper Marie Hourihan and her defence just two minutes later.

But Barrett’s thumping effort handed Ireland all three points on offer as they march on, unbeaten in Group 3.

“The relief is there,” Bell said afterwards.

“I think it was definitely a deserved win but we made life difficult through conceding that very surreal goal. The first half, I don’t think we played intelligently with the wind. We didn’t get any shots on goal either. I’m not sure why but we’ll have to analyse that.

“The second half, we got ourselves together, refocused, regrouped and played a little more intelligently against the wind, although it was difficult.

“We went through with Leanne 1-0 up and then normally you have the game under control, it’s not like us to let a team back in and concede. But maybe we needed that now at this moment of time in our development to see how we were going to react.

“The girls were a little bit shocked of course the first couple of seconds but showed a fantastic reaction afterwards. The change with Amber coming on to give us a little bit more dynamics, and also showing, ‘I want to win this game and we are capable of doing that.’ She takes her chance and it was a brilliant goal.

“I was really, really pleased with the result and it keeps us with 10 points in the group, that’s the most important thing.”

Colin Bell celebrates with Diane Caldwell and Denise O'Sullivan Celebrations at the final whistle. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

With three points securely under their belt, there’s also room to improve, he knows, especially with The Netherlands coming to Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday evening.

In the away leg, Ireland stunned them in Nijmegen with a 0-0 draw in November.

“You can’t expect to beat the European Champions, that’s a fact,” he continues.

“For me, they’re the best team at the moment in the world, not just in Europe. They play some brilliant football. That’s the reality. But you’ve always got a chance.

“We’re going into that game with these 10 points and we have to find a way of getting a result against The Netherlands. They’ll be wanting to hammer us after that 0-0 to show the world that that really was a one-off.

“We’ve got to really step up now and take this challenge on and prove to us, and prove to them, that we are capable of getting another result against them.”

Bell added, thanking the 3,521 attendance: “We need everyone in the stadium on Tuesday, maybe a few more.

“For me now, the most important thing is to find the right positions for the players because we have important players out. We have to find solutions and experiment a little bit. We have to find a way now to set up really, really solid.”

Leanne Kiernan celebrates scoring her sides first goal Leanne Kiernan celebrates scoring the opener. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Without key players Stephanie Roche, Megan Campbell, Harriet Scott and Tyler Toland as it was, Aine O’Gorman was a late withdrawal from the side with ‘dental issues’ ruling the Peamount star out.

He’s unsure as of now whether she’ll be available for Tuesday, adding that Claire Walsh may be recalled after she was ruled out of the Slovakia clash through illness.

“We just have to rethink a couple of things now. It’s been a difficult situation for us. At the moment, we have a lot of young, talented players but we don’t really have that strength in depth at this level. Players will have to moved around, they put the team first basically.”

One example of such was Karen Duggan lining out at left-back last night. Exemplary from the get-go, she was awarded the Player of the Match accolade but usually operates in midfield.

Interestingly, her first start in the green shirt at senior level came in that position against the same opposition.

“Karen’s a fantastic young lady,” Bell concluded.

“She put herself in for the team because she knows we just don’t have any alternatives in this moment at this position at this level. We have to face that fact so she put herself into that position and did well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Super sub Barrett Ireland’s hero as World Cup qualification dream lives on

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
LIVERPOOL
Jurgen Klopp slams 'idiots' who attacked Man City bus
Jurgen Klopp slams 'idiots' who attacked Man City bus
Man United out to spoil City's title party on weekend of derbies and the Premier League talking points
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola claims he was offered Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan by Mino Raiola in January
Pep Guardiola claims he was offered Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan by Mino Raiola in January
'I only spoke with him twice:' De Bruyne reflects on 'distant' relationship with Jose Mourinho
Liverpool 'trying everything' to have Salah fit for Everton
MANCHESTER CITY
Pep prepared to rest players for Manchester derby ahead of Liverpool
Pep prepared to rest players for Manchester derby ahead of Liverpool
'There’s a lot of hype about this Man City team being a 'great' team. That was a reality check'
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
Mo Salah injury mars a fantastic night for Liverpool

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie