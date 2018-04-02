Jack Byrne smashes home from 20 yards and Eoin Doyle earns Oldham much-needed win

Byrne (centre) celebrates his goal with his Oldham team-mates.

OLDHAM ATHLETIC HAD two Irish goalscorers to thank for todayâ€™s win at home to Blackpool.

Starting the day in the League One relegation zone, the Latics fell behind to a Kyle Vassell goal in the latter stages of the first half.

However, former Ireland U21 international Jack Byrne was introduced from the bench with 58 minutes played and the midfielder made an instant impact â€” blasting home an equaliser on the hour mark.

Ex-Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers striker Eoin Doyle then wrapped up the three points as he headed in a winner from Byrneâ€™s corner with five minutes remaining.

Patrick McEleney, a winter signing from Dundalk, also started for Oldham on the day.

Elsewhere in League One, former Derry City winger Stephen McLaughlin was on the scoresheet in Southend Unitedâ€™s 4-0 win over Gillingham.

Former St Patrickâ€™s Athletic goalkeeper Conor Oâ€™Malley kept a clean sheet as Peterborough United defeated Northampton Town 2-0, with another old Saints player, Chris Forrester, involved from the start for the Posh.

