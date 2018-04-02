Ex-Leeds forward scores winning penalty as Bohs progress in EA Sports Cup after shootout drama

THE WEATHER CAUSED havoc with todayâ€™s EA Sports second round fixture list, with five matches called off due to water-logged pitches.

However, three games did go ahead this afternoon as Bohemians, Sligo Rovers and Derry City all progressed.

At Dalymount Park, UCD looked like they might cause an upset as Yoyo Mahdy and Gary Oâ€™Neill put them two goals ahead. But Bohs struck back through Eoghan Stokes and JJ Lunny, and ex-Leeds United forward Stokes scored the winning penalty when the game went to a shootout.

Stokes celebrates his penalty.

At Eamonn Deacy Park, former Liverpool striker Adam Morgan scored late on to hand the Bit Oâ€™Red a 1-0 victory over Galway United. Elsewhere, fellow Premier Division side Derry also enjoyed a win against First Division opposition as Aaron McEneff and Rory Patterson bagged goals after Ciaran Coll had put Harps in front.

Meanwhile, the five postponed matches have been rescheduled for new dates.

EA Sports Cup: First Round

Monday, 9 April: Drogheda United v St Mochtaâ€™s, United Park, 7:45pm

Second Round

Monday, 9 April: Limerick v Cobh Ramblers, Markets Field, 7:45pm

Monday, 9 April: St Patrickâ€™s Athletic v Dundalk, Richmond Park, 7:45pm

Monday, 9 April: Waterford v Cork City, RSC, 7:45pm

Monday, 23 April: Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, Tallaght Stadium, 7:45pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!