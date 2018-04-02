  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Leeds forward scores winning penalty as Bohs progress in EA Sports Cup after shootout drama

The Gypsies have gone through to the third round along with Sligo Rovers and Derry City.

By Ben Blake Monday 2 Apr 2018, 8:33 PM
27 minutes ago 729 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3936773

THE WEATHER CAUSED havoc with todayâ€™s EA Sports second round fixture list, with five matches called off due to water-logged pitches.

However, three games did go ahead this afternoon as Bohemians, Sligo Rovers and Derry City all progressed.

At Dalymount Park, UCD looked like they might cause an upset as Yoyo Mahdy and Gary Oâ€™Neill put them two goals ahead. But Bohs struck back through Eoghan Stokes and JJ Lunny, and ex-Leeds United forward Stokes scored the winning penalty when the game went to a shootout.

Eoghan Stokes celebrates scoring the winning penalty Stokes celebrates his penalty.

At Eamonn Deacy Park, former Liverpool striker Adam Morgan scored late on to hand the Bit Oâ€™Red a 1-0 victory over Galway United. Elsewhere, fellow Premier Division side Derry also enjoyed a win against First Division opposition as Aaron McEneff and Rory Patterson bagged goals after Ciaran Coll had put Harps in front.

Meanwhile, the five postponed matches have been rescheduled for new dates.

EA Sports Cup: First Round

  • Monday, 9 April: Drogheda United v St Mochtaâ€™s, United Park, 7:45pm

Second Round

  • Monday, 9 April: Limerick v Cobh Ramblers, Markets Field, 7:45pm
  • Monday, 9 April: St Patrickâ€™s Athletic v Dundalk, Richmond Park, 7:45pm
  • Monday, 9 April: Waterford v Cork City, RSC, 7:45pm
  • Monday, 23 April: Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, Tallaght Stadium, 7:45pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland U21 international Manning redeems himself after own goal with late strike for QPR

Bradley: â€˜We never said we would challenge for the title, we actually said that we couldnâ€™tâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Munster set off for South Africa with a Champions Cup semi-final to come
FOOTBALL
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' â€“ De Bruyne
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' â€“ De Bruyne
Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate
'I can let him shoot... It's good for his confidence'
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
'Itâ€™s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens
LEINSTER
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
PREMIER LEAGUE
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Pep Guardiola: 'Salah, Mane, Firmino are almost unstoppable... They are an extraordinary team'
Man United and Barcelona target fuels transfer talk with non-committal comment on PSG future

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie