This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 30 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster confirm long-term absence for O'Donoghue as young prop signs new deal

Jack O’Donoghue has undergone surgery on the knee injury he picked up against Leinster.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 30 May 2018, 1:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,903 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4044354

Jack O'Donoghue leaves the field injured Jack O'Donoghue was stretchered off in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

JACK Oâ€™DONOGHUE HAS had surgery to repair the knee ligament injury which he sustained in Munsterâ€™s recent clash with Leinster in the Guinness Pro14 semi-finals.

The province confirmed today that the 24-year-old back-row forward will subsequently follow a long-term rehabilitation programme, although no exact timeframe has been specified for his return to action next season.

Oâ€™Donoghue, who had been in excellent form for the southern province, was stretchered off at the RDS after getting his leg caught in a ruck having tracked back to tackle James Ryan in the 16-15 defeat which ended Munsterâ€™s season.

Jeremy Loughman Jeremy Loughman will stay with Munster for the 2018/19 season. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Meanwhile, Munster have also announced that Jeremy Loughman will stay with the province for the 2018-19 season after signing a one-year contract extension.

The 22-year-old prop joined on a short-term deal from Leinster last December and went on to make two appearances in the Pro14.

Australiaâ€™s Reece Hodge believes Ireland are â€˜the form team in the worldâ€™

5 uncapped players in Australia squad for Ireland Tests

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Huddersfield show Wagner love with new three-year deal after Premier League survival
Huddersfield show Wagner love with new three-year deal after Premier League survival
Ipswich Town secure their 'top target' as replacement for Mick McCarthy
Robert Lewandowski's agent confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich
IRELAND
Australia's Reece Hodge believes Ireland are 'the form team in the world'
Australia's Reece Hodge believes Ireland are 'the form team in the world'
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Young Munster's Hurley among three new caps for Ireland in U20 championship opener
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I donâ€™t think they even realised there was a football match on'
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I donâ€™t think they even realised there was a football match on'
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'
How Liverpool will line up with Fabinho and Keita

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie