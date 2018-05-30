Munster confirm long-term absence for O'Donoghue as young prop signs new deal

Jack O'Donoghue was stretchered off in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

JACK Oâ€™DONOGHUE HAS had surgery to repair the knee ligament injury which he sustained in Munsterâ€™s recent clash with Leinster in the Guinness Pro14 semi-finals.

The province confirmed today that the 24-year-old back-row forward will subsequently follow a long-term rehabilitation programme, although no exact timeframe has been specified for his return to action next season.

Oâ€™Donoghue, who had been in excellent form for the southern province, was stretchered off at the RDS after getting his leg caught in a ruck having tracked back to tackle James Ryan in the 16-15 defeat which ended Munsterâ€™s season.

Jeremy Loughman will stay with Munster for the 2018/19 season. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Meanwhile, Munster have also announced that Jeremy Loughman will stay with the province for the 2018-19 season after signing a one-year contract extension.

The 22-year-old prop joined on a short-term deal from Leinster last December and went on to make two appearances in the Pro14.