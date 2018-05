Munster confirm long-term absence for O'Donoghue as young prop signs new deal

Jack O'Donoghue was stretchered off in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

JACK O’DONOGHUE HAS had surgery to repair the knee ligament injury which he sustained in Munster’s recent clash with Leinster in the Guinness Pro14 semi-finals.

The province confirmed today that the 24-year-old back-row forward will subsequently follow a long-term rehabilitation programme, although no exact timeframe has been specified for his return to action next season.

O’Donoghue, who had been in excellent form for the southern province, was stretchered off at the RDS after getting his leg caught in a ruck having tracked back to tackle James Ryan in the 16-15 defeat which ended Munster’s season.

Jeremy Loughman will stay with Munster for the 2018/19 season. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Meanwhile, Munster have also announced that Jeremy Loughman will stay with the province for the 2018-19 season after signing a one-year contract extension.

The 22-year-old prop joined on a short-term deal from Leinster last December and went on to make two appearances in the Pro14.