  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21

The second row was magnificent once again as Leinster overcame Racing in Bilbao.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 12 May 2018, 8:30 PM
52 minutes ago 4,738 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/4009512

Murray Kinsella reports from San Mamés, Bilbao

21 GAMES AS a professional, 21 wins.

James Ryan is still just 21 years of age but as his remarkable run in the pro game continues, he has already become one of the best players in the sport.

It’s not just the results that count, of course, but Ryan’s performances in many of those fixtures have been important factors in the positive outcomes for Leinster and Ireland.

Jonathan Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Ryan celebrate at the final whistle Ryan greets the final whistle with joy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

He was a key figure as Joe Schmidt’s Ireland drove to a Grand Slam this year and his form has much been of the same calibre in a Leinster jersey, with his man-of-the-match showing in today’s dramatic 15-12 Champions Cup final win over Racing the latest in a long string of outstanding displays.

Rarely before has such a young player been such a dominant physical presence. Ryan lives for the contact, collisions and the contest.

He got through another 11 carries and 12 tackles in Bilbao, with so many of them being the kind of small wins that make a difference in a ferocious, Test-level encounter of this nature.

Ryan is intelligent in how he uses his body – accelerating, twisting, dipping, exploding, decelerating, fighting, and leg-driving at just the right times to eke his way beyond the gain line and present the ball cleanly.

His tackle technique against bulkier ball carriers is very often educational in its quality, as he drives in low at the legs with the kind of venomous wrap of the arms that instantly kills their ability to gain yards after the first contact.

At lineout time, Ryan and Leinster had their troubles against Racing’s defence — the best in the competition and brilliant here once again — but there were some important wins under pressure from Donnacha Ryan too.

Racing’s Irish lock, let us not forget, was a starter under Schmidt up until relatively recently and his departure to France meant Ireland lost one of their main second rows.

James Ryan receives the Heineken Man of the Match award from Marta Garcia Ryan was man of the match. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The worries over his absence have largely been eased with the startling emergence of Leinster’s Ryan, though.

The former St. Michael’s student was marked out from a very early stage as a player of rich potential, with Leinster and Schmidt taking a keen interest.

Ryan was always likely to be fast-tracked after captaining the Ireland U20s and that proved to be the case as Schmidt capped him in Japan last summer, the second row making an instant impact in setting up a try after being introduced from the bench.

The Dublin man’s mindset is a key factor in his rise — he has expected and targeted every bit of this success. Ryan is not a cocky man, far from it, but he has an expectation of competing with and beating the best in the world.

Ryan’s professionalism is also beyond his years, with analysis, recovery and pre-habilitation efforts similar to those of a much more experienced player who learned the hard way how important those elements are.

In the rain at San Mamés, Ryan once again showed the results of his preparation as he looked as fresh as ever, even after what has been a demanding campaign that has seen him consistently deliver.

It is frightening to imagine just how much Ryan could achieve in the game if he can steer clear of severe injuries in the years to come.

James Ryan celebrates with team mates Ryan gets in on the celebrations. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With his proven leadership skills in underage rugby already beginning to become apparent in senior professional rugby, the prospect of him captaining Leinster and Ireland is very real too.

There will inevitably be tough times and it seems unlikely that every season will be as good as this one for Ryan, but his current ability and potential to become even better are thrilling for Leinster and Irish rugby.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Donnybrook to host homecoming celebration for Leinster squad on Sunday

‘It’s obviously very disappointing. But credit to Leinster, they kept coming’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Donnybrook to host homecoming celebration for Leinster squad on Sunday
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
FOOTBALL
Hoffenheim's 30-year-old manager leads club to Champions League football for the very first time
Hoffenheim's 30-year-old manager leads club to Champions League football for the very first time
'I go this time with the supporters' blessing' - Rangers job too big to turn down, says Gerrard
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
LEINSTER
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
Massive setback for Racing as Dan Carter ruled out of Champions Cup final in Bilbao
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
HURLING
Galway put five goals past Offaly to open up Leinster SHC round-robin in style
Galway put five goals past Offaly to open up Leinster SHC round-robin in style
As it happened: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
Three sent-off as Antrim make it two wins from two in Joe McDonagh Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
Rio reckons club rivalries 'killed' England's golden generation at World Cups
Neville: 'I'm not sure he's actually good enough on the ball to be a Man Utd midfield player'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie