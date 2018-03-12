Sky Sports suspend Jamie Carragher for spitting at a 14-year-old

SKY SPORTS PUNDIT Jamie Carragher has been suspended by the broadcaster after he was filmed spitting at a 14-year-old girl in a moving car.

In a statement released on Twitter, Sky Sports confirmed that the ex-Liverpool star will not fulfil his duties on tonight’s edition of Monday Night Football and that his actions were “well below the standards we expect of our people.”

Jamie Carragher has been suspended from his duties as a football analyst for Sky after he was filmed spitting at a family in their car following Liverpool's defeat against Manchester United on Saturday. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 12, 2018 Source: Sky Sports News /Twitter

Sky says Jamie Carragher's actions were "well below the standards we expect of our people." Carragher describes incident on Saturday as "a moment of madness and not representative of the real me." — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 12, 2018 Source: Sky Sports News /Twitter

Carragher took to Twitter last night to apologise and also appeared on Sky News today to explain what happened.

When asked if he had a future with Sky Sports, Carragher said it “remains to be seen” but also hoped that he was judged on his actions over 25 years as a professional and not on yesterday’s incident.

"I'd like to apologise" says Jamie Carragher after being filmed spitting at a fan's car pic.twitter.com/jM6AVIIusK — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 12, 2018

Gary Neville also backed his colleague today:

I’ve just watched [Jamie Carragher] say sorry,” he tweeted.

“No excuses he’s made a big mistake . He’s massively passionate about football and he’s overstepped the mark and shouldn’t have reacted .

“I’ve been on TV for three years with him and [in my opinion] this isolated incident shouldn’t stop us working together.”