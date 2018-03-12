  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ex-Liverpool player and TV pundit Jamie Carragher sorry for spitting at girl in car

The former Reds star admitted he was “totally out of order”.

By AFP Monday 12 Mar 2018, 8:07 AM
3 hours ago 31,104 Views 87 Comments
http://the42.ie/3898414
Jamie Carragher (file pic).
Image: Chris Brunskill Ltd
Jamie Carragher (file pic).
Jamie Carragher (file pic).
Image: Chris Brunskill Ltd

TV PUNDIT AND ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher apologised and admitted he was “totally out of order” after he was caught on camera spitting towards a 14-year-old girl in a moving car.

In footage which was widely shown on British media, Carragher is shown winding down the window of his car and spitting at another vehicle following Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Reports said that some of Carragher’s spit hit the face of the girl, who was sitting in the passenger seat. A male voice can be heard saying “unlucky Jamie lad, 2-1!” before Carragher spits.

Carragher, 40, said he had apologised to the family, admitting he “lost (his) rag”. He had been covering the game as an expert for British broadcaster Sky Sports.

“Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies,” Carragher posted on Twitter.

© – AFP 2018

COMMENTS (87)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
