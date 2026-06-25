Clarke fears Scotland 'probably going home' after Brazil World Cup loss

SCOTLAND COACH STEVE Clarke accepted that his team may be heading home from the World Cup in a few days after completing the group stage with a comprehensive 3-0 loss to Brazil on Wednesday.

“It was a disappointing performance, a poor result. If you give a team like Brazil the chances like we gave them, you expect to get punished,” Clarke said after defensive errors helped Vinicius Junior net twice in the first half and Matheus Cunha completed the scoring.

“That is what happened and as for our chances at the moment, I think we are probably going home.”

Scotland, who have been hoping to reach the knockout rounds at a World Cup for the first time after eight previous failed attempts, finish third in Group C with three points.

Wednesday’s defeat followed a 1-0 win over Haiti in their opening game and a 1-0 loss to Morocco.

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They must now wait to see if their record is good enough to finish as one of the eight best third-placed teams in the 12 groups — it is likely to be a very close call.

“The first thing we have to do is go away and compute that performance and why we lost the game in the manner we did. We can worry about the rest later,” Clarke said.

They will return to their tournament base in Charlotte, North Carolina and wait until Saturday, when all the group-stage games are completed, to discover their fate.

Scotland had been hoping to take something against Brazil but were let down by poor defending and didn’t do enough to trouble Alisson in the opposition goal, except for a couple of Scott McTominay headers in the second half.

“We were playing a top-quality team, we know they are deadly in the attacking third of the pitch. We gave them the first two goals, probably the third goal as well, and they also missed a few chances and Angus (Gunn) had to make a few good saves,” Clarke said.

“When you look at Brazil’s attacking play in the final third and ours, there was really no comparison.”

Scotland’s record at major tournaments under Clarke now reads one win in nine matches, and it may end up being a familiar tale for them.

As has often been the case over the years, their travelling fans have earned most of the plaudits, while the team has struggled on the pitch.

“The fans have been absolutely brilliant, but don’t forget that this group of players brought these fans to America,” said Clarke.

“This group of players qualified. Otherwise, we are doing what we always do — sitting on the sofa watching a World Cup without Scotland.

“The fans appreciate what this group of players have done. They have had a great time, been great ambassadors for the country, but they wouldn’t be here without that group of players and for me that is a very important point.”

– © AFP 2026