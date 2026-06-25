'It's so condensed': John Small backs September All-Ireland final and two weeks between games

AS DUBLIN, AMONG others, face into a third game in 15 days, John Small believes that teams should be given a two-week break between championship matches.

The seven-time All-Ireland-winning half-back acknowledges that Galway earned their week’s break, but thinks the new structure is punishing on players.

Small also feels that the quick turnaround between games means they don’t get enough promotion, suggesting an extension to the inter-county season.

“It’s way more condensed and tougher on the body,” says the 33-year-old.

“If you get beaten early, you have big gaps. Donegal were beaten by Down, they had a four- or five-week break. You contrast that with the likes of Armagh, they played seven games in 11 weeks, which is very difficult to manage.

“You should get two weeks between a game. Dublin are playing three weeks on the bounce, having gone to extra-time. That’s hard. Galway had a two-week break, and that’s the reward for winning their games, but it is tough on the bodies and emotionally, it’s quite tough as well to come down and then you have to get ready.”

Small sympathises with those players who pick up a two- or three-week injury and miss a major chunk of the championship.

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Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan kicks the ball as John Small watches on. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Now that he’s retired since last October, the Ballymun Kickhams clubman endorses extending the inter-county window beyond July.

“When I was a player, I actually was a strong proponent of reducing the season in terms of bringing it back to July. But then I look at when you’re out of it, for the marketing of the game and for the players, maybe September would be better.

“It would impact the club players more, for sure, but I don’t know, it’s just so fast. There’s not an opportunity even to have a build-up to the games now, never mind just the structure piece. It’s so condensed.

“The players should have the ultimate call on it because they’re the ones that have to do it. But objectively looking at it now, I think they should expand it a little bit.”

Small speaks from experience about the lack of breaks in the calendar for players on successful teams; going straight from an All-Ireland campaign into club action, and from the finish of club competitions into inter-county pre-season.

“It’s difficult particularly for the county players, more so than the club, because those guys are going for a full season. Then, they have to come back down and go back in with the club, and they’re expected to be the best players for their club because they’re playing county.

“I haven’t thought about it in detail what it might look like, but I do think for the game itself, it’s not a bad thing if they expanded out the county season.”

Asked if the victory over Donegal can remobilise the Dublin support, Small replies: “I actually don’t think it’s a Dublin-centric thing. It’s more the nature of the season and how it’s promoted.

“I don’t think the game is promoted that well, if I’m being honest, compared to even 10 years ago. Maybe the gaps between games don’t allow it, maybe it’s the free-to-air, I don’t know what it is.

“While there’s huge participation levels underage, at county level, it’s not as high-profile as it was.”

Con O'Callaghan turns provider as he finds Paddy Small who coolly slots it beyond Gavin Mulreany



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His brother, Paddy, was one of the Dublin contingent to pick up a knock when scoring a goal against Donegal. “Hopefully, he’s fit and can continue his form into the next game,” says Small.

Con O’Callaghan, who limped off in extra-time, would also be a big loss if he doesn’t recover in time.

“Con’s a brilliant player, one of Dublin’s best-ever forwards, and he’s the captain, so he’s one of the big leaders too, and he’s such a threat,” says Small.

“But if he’s not there, Dublin will deal with it. I’m quite confident. Whether it’s a new guy to step up, someone like Seán Guiden, who was brilliant the last day, or if they rejig things up front, maybe Seán Bugler comes in, who’s also a really, really top player.

“If he’s not there, they’ll deal with it. And if he is there, great too.”

Whoever emerges from Dublin’s clash with Galway, Small reckons they’ll be next in line for Sam Maguire behind the outright favourites.

“Galway definitely have an advantage with the two weeks. Whoever wins that game will – bar Kerry, who are out there on their own and probably the team to beat – but whoever wins that game is probably the next in line.”

- A former Dublin minor footballer, John Small was speaking at the finals preview of the 2026 Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland Minor Championships.

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