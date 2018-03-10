  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Rashford on the double as United remain second with defeat of Klopp's Reds

Jose Mourinho’s side kept their grip on second place in the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Liverpool on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 2:36 PM
4 hours ago
Marcus Rashford scored twice in the space of 10 minutes against Liverpool.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/Offside
Marcus Rashford scored twice in the space of 10 minutes against Liverpool.
Marcus Rashford scored twice in the space of 10 minutes against Liverpool.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/Offside

MARCUS RASHFORD EMPHATICALLY marked his return to Manchester United’s starting XI with a double in a huge 2-1 Premier League victory over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.

In the line-up for the first time since Boxing Day as Jose Mourinho made three changes with Paul Pogba ruled out through injury, Rashford scored a first-half brace to boost United’s hopes of finishing second to runaway leaders Manchester City.

The England international ended a run of 10 Premier League matches without a goal to send United five points clear of third-placed Liverpool in the 200th competitive meeting between the sides, though Tottenham could close to within four by beating Bournemouth on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp made five alterations to the side that secured progression to the Champions League quarter-finals against Porto on Tuesday, with Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold reinforcing the defence, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah returned further up the pitch.

But that backline was bullied by Romelu Lukaku, who proved a magnet for the long balls from which he helped create Rashford’s goals – the first of which came after a delightful change of direction in the 14th minute.

An own goal from Eric Bailly on his first start since November having been sidelined with a knee injury gave Liverpool hope during an improved second-half display, but the Red Devils held on for a potentially crucial victory.

Mohamed Salah endured a frustrating afternoon. Source: Michael Regan

Klopp on Friday said the clash was not “an attacking team against a defending team” but that was exactly how the opening stages played out, with United sitting back and Liverpool controlling possession.

It was the hosts who took the lead, though. David de Gea’s goal-kick was flicked on to Rashford by Lukaku, and he brilliantly chopped inside of Alexander-Arnold and fired inside the far post.

Van Dijk wasted a glorious chance to equalise in the 23rd minute, his shoulder rather than head connecting with a corner from James Milner – wearing the captain’s armband as Jordan Henderson sat out with a dead leg – as he missed the target from inside the six-yard box.

United made the most of that reprieve by doubling their advantage just 62 seconds later, again from a long pass from deep.

Van Dijk’s challenge on Juan Mata after brilliant work from Lukaku inadvertently sent the ball to Rashford, who guided it beyond an out-of-position Loris Karius with the help of a nick off Alexander-Arnold.

It should have been three when Alexis Sanchez picked out the unmarked Mata in the middle of the area before half-time, but the Spain international sent his overhead kick wide.

Rashford celebrates with team-mates. Source: AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool stepped up a gear after the restart and saw penalty claims for Ashley Young’s foul on Salah and a handball by Antonio Valencia turned down by referee Craig Pawson.

They were rewarded in the 66th minute when Sadio Mane beat Scott McTominay for pace down the left and sent in a cross that Bailly approached with the wrong foot and sent into the back of his own net.

There were boos when Mourinho replaced Rashford with Marouane Fellaini to add an extra body in midfield with 20 minutes remaining, and the Belgium international was fortunate not to concede a penalty when he sent Mane to ground.

Klopp sent on Georginio Wijnaldum and Dominic Solanke as Liverpool fought to restore parity, but Salah sliced a wild volley over in the sixth minute of stoppage time as United held on for a third successive league win.

Two-goal Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid at Eibar

‘You’re part of the club forever because you’ve worn that red shirt…it’s just magical’

The42 Team

