Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Two-goal Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid at Eibar

Real Madrid looked set to drop more points in LaLiga, but Cristiano Ronaldo clinched a dramatic win at Eibar late on.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 2:07 PM
4 hours ago 3,567 Views 2 Comments
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates against Eibar
CRISTIANO RONALDO WAS Real Madrid’s hero yet again as the in-form Portugal star scored twice in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Eibar, including the late winner that prevents them losing further ground on LaLiga’s top two.

Eibar defender Ivan Ramis had seemingly done enough to secure a point for the home side that would have left their visitors trailing second-placed Atletico Madrid by six points, but Ronaldo struck in the 84th minute to rescue the win and ensure Valencia cannot leap above them later on Saturday.

Before kick-off, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona had been the only two sides to leave Eibar with all three points since the end of October and Zinedine Zidane’s side struggled to get to grips with their wingers during the early exchanges.

Eventually Madrid appeared to exert a degree of control and Ronaldo – following a moment of Luka Modric inspiration – opened the scoring in the 34th minute, continuing his brilliant recent form.

But Eibar secured themselves a deserved equaliser five minutes after the restart, as Ramis headed in a corner from Pedro Leon, who provided an assist against his former club for the sixth time, the most he has provided against any other opponent in LaLiga.

Luck appeared to have deserted Madrid after they wasted several chances, with Ronaldo among those guilty, but the Ballon d’Or holder produced an emphatic late header with his 17th goal in 10 games, moving them to within four points of Atletico, who face Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The42 Team
