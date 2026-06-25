South Africa progress after beating South Korea while Mexico achieve clean sweep

South Africa 1 South Korea 0

South Africa made history by reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over South Korea.

Following a scoreless opening half at Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, Thapelo Maseko scored the decisive goal, steering Tshepang Moremi’s cross into the bottom-right corner from 15 yards out.

Earlier, Maseko saw a promising counterattack halted by Korean defender Lee Gi-hyuk.

Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu produced a superb double save to keep out Thalente Mbatha before denying Evidence Makgopa from close range.

🇿🇦 1-0 🇨🇿



Huge goal in Group A and it's for Bafana Bafana as the ball falls to Thapelo Maseko who delivers the moment of quality he has been threatening to provide all game which leapfrogs his side above South Korea into second place



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South Korea entered the game only needing a draw to advance to the next stage of the competition, but could not find a way to draw level and must wait on other results to see if they progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

The victory ensured South Africa finished in second place in Group A behind Mexico.

They will take on co-hosts Canada, who finished second place in Group B, on Sunday in Inglewood, California.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos said his emotions after the win were “difficult to describe”.

“It is a fantastic experience. We played really well and created chances,” he said. “We scored the goal and then it was 20 minutes with a very high heart rate.”

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South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo said: “I believe the players gave everything they had, but it is disappointing that we conceded the opening goal.

“As for the disappointing result, that responsibility lies with me as the head coach.”

Mexico 3 Czechia 0

Co-hosts Mexico scored three second-half goals to complete a perfect group record with a 3-0 win over a disappointing Czech Republic.

Goals from Mateo Chavez, Julian Quinones and Alvaro Fidalgo made it three wins out of three for Mexico and condemned the Czechs to an early exit at the foot of Group A.

Full Time: 🇨🇿 0-3 🇲🇽



That's the dagger from Alvaro Fidalgo as Mexico goes three for three in the group stage and will be relishing the knockouts next week.



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Denis Visinsky flashed an early effort wide for the Czech Republic, but it was a rare opening in the first half in Mexico City.

Mexico, who made a host of changes with top spot in the group guaranteed, overplayed after a break with nobody willing to pull the trigger, and they had to wait 36 minutes for a shot – Israel Reyes launching an ambitious overhead kick wide from the edge of the box.

David Doudera and Julian Quinones traded long-range efforts over the bar before the break, Jorge Sanchez forcing a first save from Matej Kovar.

First Mateo Chavez rounded off a quick break after being released by good work from Luis Romo, Quinones adding a second from close range after a clearance rebounded off Sanchez once his initial effort was blocked by Kovar.

Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa celebrates with his Mexico team mates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Mexico had the luxury of bringing 40-year-old goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa off the bench to appear in a fourth World Cup and Alvaro Fidalgo rounded things off as he lashed home a loose ball in stoppage time after Kovar denied Santiago Jimenez.