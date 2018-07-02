Japan rocked Belgium with two goals in four minutes

JAPAN PUT BELGIUM on the brink of a shock World Cup exit with two sensational goals in the space of four second-half minutes.

However, the double setback shook Roberto Martinez’ side into action and they pulled level through headers from Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini.

Belgium, dark horses for many before the tournament and fancied to push Brazil in the quarter-finals, fell behind to Genki Haraguchi’s coolly taken 48th minute shot across Thibault Courtois.

Belgium came close to an immediate equaliser, but Eden Hazard’s strike pinged back off the post and their jeopardy was soon doubled by a sublime strike by Takashi Inui.

A looping Jan Vertonghen header pulled a goal back for Belgium to reduce the deficit and within five minutes Fellaini was celebrating an equaliser.