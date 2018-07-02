This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Belgium are looking frustrated at the moment. They don’t look like finding a way past Japan’s stubborn backline as it stands.

As I type though, there’s a half-chance, as Lukaku fails to properly control a dangerous Mertens cross.

21Mins

Nagatomo gets in a good block to deny Lukaku a clear shot.

Japan have handled Belgium’s potent attack very well so far.

17Mins

Lukaku receives the ball via the head of Meunier, and his shot just inside the box is deflected wide.

Belgium are coming more into this game now.

16Mins

Witsel’s shot is deflected just over.

There’s been plenty of patient build-up play from both sides, but little in the way of end product thus far.

9Mins

Japan have started quite well.

They’re enjoying plenty of possession and territory in the opening stages.

6Mins

Not too much has happened so far.

It’s been a relatively cagey start.

2Mins

Promising start for Japan.

Kagawa fires just wide from the edge of the box.

1Mins

We’re under way…

Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 7pm.

