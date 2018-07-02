Belgium face Japan, with a place in the last eight up for grabs.
Belgium are looking frustrated at the moment. They don’t look like finding a way past Japan’s stubborn backline as it stands.
As I type though, there’s a half-chance, as Lukaku fails to properly control a dangerous Mertens cross.
Nagatomo gets in a good block to deny Lukaku a clear shot.
Japan have handled Belgium’s potent attack very well so far.
Lukaku receives the ball via the head of Meunier, and his shot just inside the box is deflected wide.
Belgium are coming more into this game now.
Witsel’s shot is deflected just over.
There’s been plenty of patient build-up play from both sides, but little in the way of end product thus far.
Japan have started quite well.
They’re enjoying plenty of possession and territory in the opening stages.
Not too much has happened so far.
It’s been a relatively cagey start.
Promising start for Japan.
Kagawa fires just wide from the edge of the box.
We’re under way…
Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.
Kick off for the game is at 7pm.
