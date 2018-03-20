Na Piarsaigh and Ardscoil Rís defender set for hectic week of All-Ireland battles

PROMISING YOUNG LIMERICK hurler Jerome Boylan faces a busy week as he chases All-Ireland titles on two fronts in the coming days.

Boylan played the entire 80 minutes of the drawn All-Ireland club final at corner-back for Na Piarsaigh against Cuala in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day, with the replay fixed for Saturday in O’Moore Park at 5.30pm.

Before that Boylan is expected to line out with his school Ardscoil Rís in the All-Ireland senior A hurling semi-final against Kilkenny’s St Kieran’s College at 2pm on Wednesday in Clonmel.

The teenager is enjoying an exciting run with club and school after winning Munster medals with both teams over the last few months.

He must now play two major games in the space of four days although he need only look to club-mate Peter Casey for inspiration.

Two years ago, Casey was in Boylan’s shoes and posted two points as Ardscoil Rís beat Presentation College, Athenry in their Croke Cup semi-final. Five days later he contributed 0-3 as Na Piarsaigh lifted the Tommy Moore Cup with a win over Antrim champions Cushendall in Croke Park.

Con O’Callaghan is chased by William O’Donoghue and Boylan Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

In the aftermath of last Saturday’s drawn game, Na Piarsaigh manager Shane O’Neill was asked about the possibility of Boylan lining out for his school days before the replay. He replied: “I’ve no idea actually, it’s not something I’ve thought about yet.

“For a young fella he was outstanding. He’s still in school which is just phenomenal. He’s a big lad and well able to look after himself.”

Both O’Neill and Cuala manager Mattie Kenny indicated their preference was to play the club final replay this weekend.

“Teams like momentum,” said O’Neill. “They like to keep playing games. Next week, absolutely, let’s go.”

