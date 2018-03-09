  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jimmy Magee to be honoured as FAI announce 2018 International Award nominees

The full list of nominees for the 2018 FAI International Awards Nominees was confirmed on Friday.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 9 Mar 2018, 2:34 PM
3 hours ago 1,613 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3894585
RTE broadcaster Jimmy Magee passed away in September.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
RTE broadcaster Jimmy Magee passed away in September.
RTE broadcaster Jimmy Magee passed away in September.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

NOMINEES FOR THE â€˜Threeâ€™ FAI International Awards have been announced, with late RTE broadcaster Jimmy Magee to be the recipient of theÂ 2018 Special Merit Award.

A three-man shortlist for International Player of the Year sees James McClean, Shane Duffy and Darren Randolph pitted against one another, whileÂ Megan Campbell,Â Denise Oâ€™Sullivan and Harriet Scott are nominated for Womenâ€™s International Player of the Year.

Duffy has also been nominated for Young Player of the Year, alongside Cyrus Christie and Callum Oâ€™Dowda, while McCleanâ€™s strike in Cardiff which booked Irelandâ€™s place in the World Cup play-offs will go up against Jonathan Waltersâ€™ goal versus Austria and another McClean strike against Uruguay for Goal of the Year.

The ceremony, which will be held on 18 March, will also see the â€˜Hall of Fameâ€™ and â€˜International Personalityâ€™ awards announced on the night, with Magee to be honoured posthumously for his coverage of football at home and abroad in a career which spanned six decades.

2017 â€˜Threeâ€™ FAI International Awards Nominees

Senior International Player of the Year
Shane Duffy
James McClean
Darren Randolph

Senior Womenâ€™s International Player of the Year
Megan Campbell
Denise Oâ€™Sullivan
Harriet Scott

Young International Player of the Year
Cyrus Christie
Shane Duffy
Callum Oâ€™Dowda

Shane Duffy celebrates scoring his side's first goal with James McClean and Stephen Ward Shane Duffy has been nominated for Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

International Goal of the Year
James McClean v Uruguay
James McClean v Wales
Jonathan Walters v Austria

Under 21 International Player of the Year
Harry Charsley
Josh Cullen
Olamide Shodipo

Under 19 International Player of the Year
Zachary Elbouzedi
Jayson Molumby
Declan Rice

Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League Declan Rice (left) has been nominated for U19 International Player of the Year. Source: Clive Brunskill

Under 19 Womenâ€™s International Player of the Year
Niamh Farrelly
Alex Kavanagh
Lucy McCartan

Under 17 International Player of the Year
Aaron Bolger
Aaron Connolly
Adam Idah

Under 17 Womenâ€™s International of the Year
Sadhbh Doyle
Heather Payne
Tiegan Ruddy

Under 16 International Player of the Year
Barry Coffey
Jason Knight
Max Murphy

Manchester City Women v Arsenal Ladies - FA Women's Super League Spring Series - Academy Stadium Man City defender Megan Campbell, who was nominated for Women's Player of the Year. Source: Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Under 16 Womenâ€™s International Player of the Year
Amy Boyle Carr
Aoife Slattery
Emily Whelan

Under 15 Menâ€™s International Player of the Year
Seamas Keogh
Sean Kennedy
Troy Parrott

Junior International Player of the Year
Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic)
Chris Higgins (St Michaelâ€™s)
David Joyce (Clonmel Celtic)

Intermediate Player of the Year
Jimmy Bradley (Cockhill Celtic)
Brian Fitzgerald (Cobh Wanderers)
Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year
Sean McLoughlin (UCC)
Daire Oâ€™Connor (UCD)
Ross Then (DCU)

Schools International Player of the Year
Shane Blaney (St Eunanâ€™s College, Letterkenny)
Neil Farrugia (St Andrewâ€™s College, Blackrock)
John Martin (Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown)

Football For All International Player of the Year
David Bissett (Homeless World Cup squad)
Gary Hoey (Amputee squad)
Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Sean Maguire (Cork City)
Conor McCormack (Cork City)
Patrick McEleney (Dundalk)

Special Merit
Jimmy Magee

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Chris Hughton wins his first Premier League Manager of the Month award

â€˜Iâ€™m availableâ€™ â€“ Preston star Callum Robinson declares for Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points
Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points
Sleepless Wenger reveals support from old enemy Fergie
'John Terry has been a big loss' - Conte highlights absence of former Chelsea skipper
FOOTBALL
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâ€™s funeral
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâ€™s funeral
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
IRELAND
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
Jimmy Magee to be honoured as FAI announce 2018 International Award nominees
Government considering the roll-out of free contraception
SCOTLAND
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
JUVENTUS
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'
Chiellini: It's the history of Tottenham to miss out
Two quick-fire goals from Juventus send Spurs out of the Champions League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie