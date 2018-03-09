Jimmy Magee to be honoured as FAI announce 2018 International Award nominees

NOMINEES FOR THE â€˜Threeâ€™ FAI International Awards have been announced, with late RTE broadcaster Jimmy Magee to be the recipient of theÂ 2018 Special Merit Award.

A three-man shortlist for International Player of the Year sees James McClean, Shane Duffy and Darren Randolph pitted against one another, whileÂ Megan Campbell,Â Denise Oâ€™Sullivan and Harriet Scott are nominated for Womenâ€™s International Player of the Year.

Duffy has also been nominated for Young Player of the Year, alongside Cyrus Christie and Callum Oâ€™Dowda, while McCleanâ€™s strike in Cardiff which booked Irelandâ€™s place in the World Cup play-offs will go up against Jonathan Waltersâ€™ goal versus Austria and another McClean strike against Uruguay for Goal of the Year.

The ceremony, which will be held on 18 March, will also see the â€˜Hall of Fameâ€™ and â€˜International Personalityâ€™ awards announced on the night, with Magee to be honoured posthumously for his coverage of football at home and abroad in a career which spanned six decades.

2017 â€˜Threeâ€™ FAI International Awards Nominees

Senior International Player of the Year

Shane Duffy

James McClean

Darren Randolph

Senior Womenâ€™s International Player of the Year

Megan Campbell

Denise Oâ€™Sullivan

Harriet Scott

Young International Player of the Year

Cyrus Christie

Shane Duffy

Callum Oâ€™Dowda

Shane Duffy has been nominated for Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

International Goal of the Year

James McClean v Uruguay

James McClean v Wales

Jonathan Walters v Austria

Under 21 International Player of the Year

Harry Charsley

Josh Cullen

Olamide Shodipo

Under 19 International Player of the Year

Zachary Elbouzedi

Jayson Molumby

Declan Rice

Declan Rice (left) has been nominated for U19 International Player of the Year. Source: Clive Brunskill

Under 19 Womenâ€™s International Player of the Year

Niamh Farrelly

Alex Kavanagh

Lucy McCartan

Under 17 International Player of the Year

Aaron Bolger

Aaron Connolly

Adam Idah

Under 17 Womenâ€™s International of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle

Heather Payne

Tiegan Ruddy

Under 16 International Player of the Year

Barry Coffey

Jason Knight

Max Murphy

Man City defender Megan Campbell, who was nominated for Women's Player of the Year. Source: Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Under 16 Womenâ€™s International Player of the Year

Amy Boyle Carr

Aoife Slattery

Emily Whelan

Under 15 Menâ€™s International Player of the Year

Seamas Keogh

Sean Kennedy

Troy Parrott

Junior International Player of the Year

Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic)

Chris Higgins (St Michaelâ€™s)

David Joyce (Clonmel Celtic)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Jimmy Bradley (Cockhill Celtic)

Brian Fitzgerald (Cobh Wanderers)

Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year

Sean McLoughlin (UCC)

Daire Oâ€™Connor (UCD)

Ross Then (DCU)

Schools International Player of the Year

Shane Blaney (St Eunanâ€™s College, Letterkenny)

Neil Farrugia (St Andrewâ€™s College, Blackrock)

John Martin (Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown)

Football For All International Player of the Year

David Bissett (Homeless World Cup squad)

Gary Hoey (Amputee squad)

Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Sean Maguire (Cork City)

Conor McCormack (Cork City)

Patrick McEleney (Dundalk)

Special Merit

Jimmy Magee

