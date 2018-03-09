Jimmy Magee to be honoured as FAI announce 2018 International Award nominees

NOMINEES FOR THE â€˜Threeâ€™ FAI International Awards have been announced, with late RTE broadcaster Jimmy Magee to be the recipient of theÂ 2018 Special Merit Award.
A three-man shortlist for International Player of the Year sees James McClean, Shane Duffy and Darren Randolph pitted against one another, whileÂ Megan Campbell,Â Denise Oâ€™Sullivan and Harriet Scott are nominated for Womenâ€™s International Player of the Year.
Duffy has also been nominated for Young Player of the Year, alongside Cyrus Christie and Callum Oâ€™Dowda, while McCleanâ€™s strike in Cardiff which booked Irelandâ€™s place in the World Cup play-offs will go up against Jonathan Waltersâ€™ goal versus Austria and another McClean strike against Uruguay for Goal of the Year.
The ceremony, which will be held on 18 March, will also see the â€˜Hall of Fameâ€™ and â€˜International Personalityâ€™ awards announced on the night, with Magee to be honoured posthumously for his coverage of football at home and abroad in a career which spanned six decades.
2017 â€˜Threeâ€™ FAI International Awards Nominees
Senior International Player of the Year
Shane Duffy
James McClean
Darren Randolph
Senior Womenâ€™s International Player of the Year
Megan Campbell
Denise Oâ€™Sullivan
Harriet Scott
Young International Player of the Year
Cyrus Christie
Shane Duffy
Callum Oâ€™Dowda
International Goal of the Year
James McClean v Uruguay
James McClean v Wales
Jonathan Walters v Austria
Under 21 International Player of the Year
Harry Charsley
Josh Cullen
Olamide Shodipo
Under 19 International Player of the Year
Zachary Elbouzedi
Jayson Molumby
Declan Rice
Under 19 Womenâ€™s International Player of the Year
Niamh Farrelly
Alex Kavanagh
Lucy McCartan
Under 17 International Player of the Year
Aaron Bolger
Aaron Connolly
Adam Idah
Under 17 Womenâ€™s International of the Year
Sadhbh Doyle
Heather Payne
Tiegan Ruddy
Under 16 International Player of the Year
Barry Coffey
Jason Knight
Max Murphy
Under 16 Womenâ€™s International Player of the Year
Amy Boyle Carr
Aoife Slattery
Emily Whelan
Under 15 Menâ€™s International Player of the Year
Seamas Keogh
Sean Kennedy
Troy Parrott
Junior International Player of the Year
Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic)
Chris Higgins (St Michaelâ€™s)
David Joyce (Clonmel Celtic)
Intermediate Player of the Year
Jimmy Bradley (Cockhill Celtic)
Brian Fitzgerald (Cobh Wanderers)
Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)
Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year
Sean McLoughlin (UCC)
Daire Oâ€™Connor (UCD)
Ross Then (DCU)
Schools International Player of the Year
Shane Blaney (St Eunanâ€™s College, Letterkenny)
Neil Farrugia (St Andrewâ€™s College, Blackrock)
John Martin (Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown)
Football For All International Player of the Year
David Bissett (Homeless World Cup squad)
Gary Hoey (Amputee squad)
Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Sean Maguire (Cork City)
Conor McCormack (Cork City)
Patrick McEleney (Dundalk)
Special Merit
Jimmy Magee
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Chris Hughton wins his first Premier League Manager of the Month award
â€˜Iâ€™m availableâ€™ â€“ Preston star Callum Robinson declares for Ireland
COMMENTS (5)