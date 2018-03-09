Chris Hughton wins his first Premier League Manager of the Month award

BRIGHTON AND HOVE Albion boss Chris Hughton has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for February.

Currently sitting 10th, the Seagulls enjoyed an unbeaten month with wins against West Ham and Swansea on either side of a 1-1 draw at Stoke.

That fine form then carried over into March as Brighton beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Amex Stadium last weekend to move into the top half of the table.

The award is Hughton’s first in the top flight with the former Ireland international topping a shortlist that also included Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Javi Gracia and David Wagner.

“It’s a wonderful achievement for the club and certainly for a group of players that have improved as the season has gone on and knowing that we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Hughton, 59, said.

“I have wonderful medical staff and coaching staff.

“We’re thankful to a lot of people but, of course, it’s the players, the players have enjoyed being in this division so far and are desperate to make sure that we stay there.”

Brighton face Everton in Goodison Park on Saturday (3pm).