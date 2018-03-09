  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'We never play for a point' - Lovren insists Liverpool will go for it at Old Trafford

The sides meet again this weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Mar 2018, 8:03 AM
10 hours ago 4,188 Views 17 Comments
LIVERPOOL DEFENDER Dejan Lovren has questioned Manchester United’s approach under Jose Mourinho as he vowed the Reds would attack at Old Trafford.

United and Liverpool meet on Saturday in an important clash between the second and third-placed sides in the Premier League.

The rivals have drawn their past four matches, including a dull 0-0 result in October in a result which led to criticism of United’s negative tactics.

Lovren reminded United of their approach earlier this season and he is interested to see whether they do likewise at home.

“It will be a tough challenge definitely. Last time, when they came here, they defend really deep so let’s see what happens now,” the Croatian told UK newspapers.

He added: “They need the points, definitely. For them it will be maybe a point good but for us, we never play for a point.

“We are there; we will give our best. We will play like we play every day, attacking football. Let’s enjoy it.”

Lovren was involved in a physical battle with United striker Romelu Lukaku when the teams met earlier in the campaign.

And the 28-year-old Croatia internaitonal insisted he was looking forward to facing the former Everton forward again.

“I enjoy playing against big, top strikers,” Lovren said.

“One of the biggest challenge for me is when you have Mo Salah and Sadio Mane at the training ground. Then you know where you are.”

The42 Team

