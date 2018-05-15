Former Aston Villa player Jlloyd Samuel dies in car crash

FORMER ASTON VILLA player Jlloyd Samuel has died at the age of 37, the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association have confirmed.

Samuel made over 100 appearances for Villa, in addition to a spell at Bolton, before finishing his career in Iran.

The Trinidad & Tobago Football Association posted confirmation of his death on Facebook, with a statement, which read: “We’ve received some terrible news that former National defender and Ex-Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers player Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash this morning in England.

“According to reports, Jlloyd was returning home after dropping his kids off to school and collided with an oncoming vehicle. His vehicle caught fire and his body was discovered burnt.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and his former national teammates at this time extends deepest condolences to his family members both in the UK and here in Trinidad and Tobago.”

More to follow

