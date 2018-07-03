This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Germany boss Loew has avoided the sack despite disastrous World Cup campaign

Having signed a contract extension until the 2022 World Cup, the 58-year-old will remain in the job.

By AFP Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 1:48 PM
Loew at the World Cup.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

GERMANY COACH JOACHIM Loew will remain in his job despite the World Cup holders’ elimination in the group phase in Russia, the German Football Association (DFB) announced today.

The DFB said Loew, who has been in the job for 12 years, had told German football chiefs he wanted to carry on and oversee the “reconstruction” of the team.

They told Loew, who led Germany to the World Cup title in Brazil in 2014, that he continued to enjoy “the support of the entire leadership” despite the team’s failure to reach the knockout stage for the first time in 80 years.

Germany finished bottom of their group after defeats to Mexico and South Korea.

Shortly before the World Cup, Loew signed a contract extension until the 2022 World Cup.

Ireland defender Lenihan caps fine few months by signing long-term deal at Blackburn

‘I start a new chapter here’ – Ireland’s Burke hopes to follow Maguire’s lead at Preston

