Germany boss Loew has avoided the sack despite disastrous World Cup campaign

GERMANY COACH JOACHIM Loew will remain in his job despite the World Cup holders’ elimination in the group phase in Russia, the German Football Association (DFB) announced today.

The DFB said Loew, who has been in the job for 12 years, had told German football chiefs he wanted to carry on and oversee the “reconstruction” of the team.

They told Loew, who led Germany to the World Cup title in Brazil in 2014, that he continued to enjoy “the support of the entire leadership” despite the team’s failure to reach the knockout stage for the first time in 80 years.

Germany finished bottom of their group after defeats to Mexico and South Korea.

Shortly before the World Cup, Loew signed a contract extension until the 2022 World Cup.

– © AFP 2018

