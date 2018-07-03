'I start a new chapter here' - Ireland's Burke hopes to follow Maguire's lead at Preston

PRESTON NORTH END’S latest recruit from the League of Ireland Graham Burke hopes he can follow in the footsteps of his Ireland teammate Sean Maguire at the club.

The 24-year-old recently made the move to Deepdale from Shamrock Rovers, linking up for his first day of pre-season training last week, and is aiming to have a similar impact to that of former Cork City striker Maguire.

He hit nine goals in 17 Championship appearances in his first season with the club, and Burke is eyeing similar success as he joins the Lilywhites.

“Sean Maguire has shown what can be done when moving here,” he told the Lancashire Post.

“It’s brilliant that he scored goals last season. He had the injury but scored goals either side of it.”

Burke added of his own preferred position: “The role that I feel most comfortable in is the one I played at Shamrock Rovers, playing off the front man.

“I can play other positions but it’s that number 10 role I have done well in.”

Seanie Maguire. Source: Dave Howarth

This comes as the Dubliners’ second chance to forge a successful career in England after he spent four years at Aston Villa before returning to Ireland in 2017.

While at Rovers, he was a standout star and was handed his first Ireland cap against France in May.

He followed that up with a first senior international goal in the 2-1 win over USA at the Aviva Stadium, becoming the first League of Ireland player to score for the Boys in Green in 40 years.

The move across the water comes as a welcome change, he says.

“I had a brilliant time at Shamrock Rovers, they gave me a chance after I came back from England. The dedication of their coaching staff helped with my development and have got me to where I am at the moment.

“Now I start a new chapter here, it’s exciting times.

“The gaffer has just told me to work hard, do my best and everything will go from there.

“I’m in the fortunate position here of knowing the lads who used to play in the League of Ireland, while I played with Callum Robinson and Daniel Johnson during my time as Aston Villa.

Burke in pre-season training. Source: PNEFC Twitter.

“So it was nice to have familiar faces in the dressing room when I came in.”

He added, of coming in midway through the Irish season in which he scored 13 goals:

“I feel fit and good coming here off the back of the season in Ireland. I’m fully fit and sharp so that should help me – it will help me get through pre-season.

“Pre-season is always tough, no matter what the circumstances, but hopefully it will be slightly easier with having been playing games.”

Cobh Ramblers recently announced that they’ll face Preston in a friendly at St Colman’s Park on 17 July, with a host of Irish internationals returning to home soil for the fixture.

