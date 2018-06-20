This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland internationals set to return home as Cobh Ramblers announce friendly with Preston

A host of internationals including Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan are set return to Ireland as Cobh prepare to take on Preston.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 12:39 PM
39 minutes ago 752 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4081075
Sean Maguire celebrates alongside Alan Browne.
Image: Dave Howarth
Sean Maguire celebrates alongside Alan Browne.
Sean Maguire celebrates alongside Alan Browne.
Image: Dave Howarth

COBH RAMBLERS HAVE announced they will take on Championship club Preston North End in a friendly encounter at St Colman’s Park in just under four weeks’ time on Tuesday 17 July.

The Lilywhites narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last season and boast a large contingent of Irish players including former Cork City pair Sean Maguire and Kevin O’Connor.

Alex Neil’s team also count Daryl Horgan, Andy Boyle, Greg Cunningham and Alan Browne amongst their ranks, and have recently added Shamrock Rovers’ playmaker Graham Burke ahead of next season.

“We’re delighted to host Preston North End, a club with strong League of Ireland Connections,” said Cobh chairman Michael O’Connor.

“And of course it gives the wider Cork football community a chance to see Seani Maguire back on Leeside.”

Manager Stephen Henderson added that the game would be immensely exciting for Cobh, while it could also see playmaker Burke make his debut for his new club.

“The interest in the game should be huge, as it brings Seani back to Cork, along with a number of other League of Ireland players who have made a big impact at this hugely respected Championship club,” Henderson said.

“It could also be the case that their latest Irish addition Graham Burke could make his debut for North End at St Colman’s Park.

“My brother Wayne has always said that he enjoyed his football most when at Preston, so from a personal perspective I’m looking forward to what should be a very enjoyable game against a team that looked after my brother so well, and a team that will be challenging for promotion next season.”

Tickets for the game will be available from Cobh Ramblers FC and on Ticketmaster.ie.

