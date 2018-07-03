Ireland defender Lenihan caps fine few months by signing long-term deal at Blackburn

DARRAGH LENIHAN HAS been rewarded with a new contract by Blackburn Rovers.

The 24-year-old has signed a four-year deal that will bring him up to the summer of 2022.

A native of Meath, Lenihan — who can play centre-half or in defensive midfield — joined Rovers from schoolboy club Belvedere seven years ago and he has since made 88 appearances for the Ewood Park outfit.

After a broken metatarsal suffered on the opening day ruled him out for the first half of last season, he returned to play 14 League One games and help the club earn promotion back to the Championship.

Making his Ireland debut at the Aviva Stadium in June. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A former Ireland U21 captain, Lenihan earned his first senior cap for the Boys in Green (the first Meath man to do so) as a substitute in last month’s friendly win over the US.

Apart from producing a promising display, it was his goalbound effort that Graham Burke turned home on 57 minutes to equalise at the Aviva Stadium.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!