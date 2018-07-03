This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall

Kris Twardek recently left the Championship club, having also spent time on loan at Carlisle United.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 10:38 AM
14 minutes ago 151 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4105388
Kris Twardek in possession for Czech Republic U19s in a game against Italy in 2015.
Image: Gabriele Maltinti
Image: Gabriele Maltinti

GERARD LYTTLE HAS given himself a fresh attacking option ahead of Sligo Rovers’ visit to Bray Wanderers this Friday night.

Sligo, who sit in eighth place in the Premier Division, today announced the signing of Canadian winger Kris Twardek on a contract until the end of the 2019 season — subject to international clearance.

Twardek, who represented Czech Republic at U21 level, has been capped twice by Canada at senior level since switching his international allegiance to his country of birth.

The 21-year-old made two appearances for Millwall in the English Championship last season, before embarking on a loan spell at Carlisle United. He was released by Millwall at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

“I think Kris’ pedigree speaks volumes,” said Sligo boss Lyttle. “He spent six months with Carlisle on loan and I spoke with Keith Curle and he thought really well of him, of his enthusiasm, and the talent and potential.

“The progress he has made at international level has been excellent and he has a lot of experience at all underage levels now, and I know he wants to try to be in the senior squad on a regular basis in the future after a taste so far.

“He’s hard-working, strong, quick and a big lad too which is what we are looking for. He can play as a winger, across a front three and has filled in as a wing-back as well.

“Kris was recommended to us by Gerry Cassidy, and those I followed it up with in England were really surprised he was leaving that level, and the discussions on the phone we’ve had have shown he’s a great guy who is really up for this move.”

Lyttle added: “We are targeting another signing or two. It’s tricky. We have to manage the budget, and the players we bring in have to really improve us. That’s what we’ll be looking for.”

Sligo have also added former Shamrock Rovers striker Mikey Drennan to their ranks since the July transfer window opened. Greg Moorhouse has departed for Shelbourne, while Ally Roy has returned to Hearts following the conclusion of his loan spell.

