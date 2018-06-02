This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Westmeath book McDonagh Cup final place while Kerry seal survival

Carlow are best-placed to join Westmeath in the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals after their win over Laois.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 8:43 PM
1 hour ago 3,131 Views 6 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WESTMEATH SECURED THEIR place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final and the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-19 to 1-20 win over Antrim today.

Michael Ryan’s side hit the net through Ciaran Doyle and Niall O’Brien in the first-half to give them a 2-12 to 0-10 half-time lead.

Neil McManus shot 0-13 to haul Antrim back into the game while Kealon Mooley bagged a goal for the Saffrons, but the Lake County fired late scores through Liam Varley, Niall Mitchell and Alan Devine.

Kerry enjoyed a 0-20 to 0-18 win over Meath to seal their place in the competition for another season.

Skipper Padraig Boyle and ace Shane Conway fired 10 points between them as the Kingdom secured a two-point win.

Meath face Laois in the final game, needing to win to stay up. The O’Moore men went down to Carlow by 2-25 to 2-15 in O’Moore Park earlier today.

Edward Byrne and Diarmuid Byrne bagged the goals for the Barrowsiders, while Enda Rowland and Ryan Mullaney goaled for Eamonn Kelly’s charges in the defeat.

Carlow are in the driving seat to join Westmeath in the final and will play the Lake County in the last round of games. Antrim and Kerry are still in the hunt and they play one another next weekend.

Round 4 results
Meath 0-16 Kerry 0-18
Laois 2-15 Carlow 2-25
Westmeath 2-19 Antrim 1-20

Round 5 fixtures

Antrim v Kerry, Dunloy, 3pm
Carlow v Westmeath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm
Meath v Laois, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm

