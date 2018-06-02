Canning stars with 0-12 as All-Ireland champions book Leinster final spot

Wexford 0-17

Galway 1-23

Ronan Fagan reports from Innovate Wexford Park

JOE CANNING MARKED his 50th championship appearance for Galway with a match-winning tally of 0-12 as the defending All-Ireland champions held Wexford at bay in Saturday’s Leinster SHC round-robin clash at sunny Innovate Wexford Park.

The Portumna ace was on fire, even weighing in with two sideline cuts, as Galway ensured qualification for a fourth successive provincial final with a commanding show.

But there is huge concern surrounding Canning after he was forced off late on with a knee injury, although manager Micheál Donoghue has the luxury of resting the sharpshooter for next weekend’s closing group-game against Dublin.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Wexford, meanwhile, face a straight shoot-out with Kilkenny next Saturday to determine who faces Galway in the Leinster final, although Wexford can afford a draw as they boast a 14 point advantage on the Cats in the score-difference.

Galway made an explosive start before a crowd of 14,500 to lead 1-1 to no-score inside 90 seconds as their route-one approach yielded rich dividends.

Conor Cooney pointed before wing-back Pádraic Mannion broke through to force a smashing save from Mark Fanning only for Conor Whelan to smash the rebound to the net.

The margin extended to five points before Wexford began to feel their way into contention as the sides shared the next 12 points, although the home-side erred with five wides.

Rory O’Connor (3), Paudie Foley, Paul Morris and Aidan Nolan were on the mark while Galway maintained a solid 1-8 to 0-5 lead after 21 minutes with replies from Joe Canning (4) and Conor Cooney.

It remained tight for the remainder of the first-half as Rory O’Connor added another trio of scores to keep Wexford in the fight at 1-12 to 0-9 at half-time with Joe Canning having added to his repertoire with a sideline-cut.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Davy Fitzgerald certainly wasn’t hiding his dissatisfaction with the handling of the game by referee Johnny Murphy as the Wexford boss dispensed his outrage to the Limerick official on the half-time whistle.

But Galway’s killer instinct was a key factor and they almost replicated their start to the game as Conor Whelan and Canning (line-ball) resumed with quick-fire points before Canning darted through on goal only to blast inches wide. Nevertheless, Canning made five additions to have Galway in firm control at 1-19 to 0-12 after 58 minutes.

Wexford could never find the necessary injection of inspiration as their scoring remained sporadic, and they could make little headway despite enjoying a numerical advantage for the closing stages after Adrian Tuohey was dismissed after lashing out at Harry Kehoe.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-12 (8 frees, 2 line-balls), Conor Whelan 1-2, Conor Cooney 0-4, David Burke 0-2, Joseph Cooney, Niall Burke, Jason Flynn (free) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: Rory O’Connor 0-12 (10 frees), Paul Morris, Aidan Nolan 0-2 each, Pádraig Foley 0-1.

Wexford

1 Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

4 Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

3 Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

2 Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

7 Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

6 Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’, joint-capt.)

5 Pádraig Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn)

8 Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

9 Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)

12 Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

14 Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

10 Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

11 Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)

15 Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

13 Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

Subs: 17 Conor Firman (St Martin’s) for Donohoe (half-time); 25 Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s) for J O’Connor (48); 23 Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn) for K Foley (51).

Galway

1 James Skehill (Cappataggle)

7 Aidan Harte (Gort)

3 Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)

4 John Hanbury (Rahoon/Newcastle)

5 Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh)

6 Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree)

2 Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

8 Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

9 David Burke (Turloughmore)

12 Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

11 Joe Canning (Portumna)

10 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh)

13 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

24 Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan)

14 Conor Cooney (St Thomas)

Subs: 17 Paul Killeen (Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry) for McInerney (temp., 45); 25 Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins) for Glynn (54); 22 Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree) for Cooney (58); 15 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly) for C Mannion (66); 20 Seán Linnane (Turloughmore) for Hanbury (68); 26 Davy Glennon (Mullagh) for Canning (69 inj).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).

