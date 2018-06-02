This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
0-11 for O'Neill as Limerick become first away team to record victory in Munster MHC

The Shannonsiders never trailed Cork in the curtain-raiser at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh.

By Denis Hurley Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 6:50 PM
24 minutes ago 1,670 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4050621
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Limerick 1-20

Cork 0-17

Denis Hurley reports fromÂ PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh

CATHAL Oâ€™NEILL SCORED 11 points as Limerick became the first away team to record a win in the new Electric Ireland Munster MHC format.

The Shannonsiders never trailed at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh on Saturday evening, with Cormac Ryanâ€™s second-half goal proving decisive in seeing off Cork.

The home side, having conceded seven goals in their two games to date, sought to shore things up at the back by playing Cormac Oâ€™Brien as a sweeper with Cian Oâ€™Donovan dropping to centre-back. However, that deprived them of a body in attack and Limerick profited.

Wing-forward Cathal Oâ€™Neill shone for Limerick, scoring six points in the first half as they led all through, the Crecora-Manister man punishing and Cork indiscretions with accuracy from dead balls while Patrick Kirby, Eoin Oâ€™Mahony and Colin Coughlan chipped in too.

Cork were reliant on Jack Cahalaneâ€™s frees to stay in touch, but five points on the trot from Limerick in the four minutes before half-time had them 0-12 to 0-6 in front before Cahalane replied in injury time.

Luke Horgan and Padraig Harnett Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A long-range Oâ€™Brien free for Cork â€“ who had reverted to a conventional format â€“ reduced the gap to four points in the first minute of the second half but Limerick always had the scoring power to keep them at armâ€™s length.

The game was over as a contest when Cormac Ryan goaled for Limerick in the 42nd minute, producing a fine run and shot to the net following Diarmuid Hegartyâ€™s pass.

Oâ€™Neillâ€™s ninth point immediately after that made it 1-15 to 0-10 and Hegarty added two more as they moved ten clear.

Oâ€™Brien and Cahalane directed a mini-revival from Cork as they scored four points, but Limerick never looked troubled.

Scorers for Limerick: Cathal Oâ€™Neill 0-11 (0-7 frees, 0-1 65), Cormac Ryan 1-1, Diarmuid Hegarty 0-3, Eoin Oâ€™Mahony, Patrick Kirby 0-2 each, Colin Coughlan 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Jack Cahalane 0-6 (frees), Cormac Oâ€™Brien 0-4 (0-3 frees), Ethan Twomey, PÃ¡draig Power (0-1 free) 0-2 each, Olan Broderick, Daniel Hogan, Fergal Oâ€™Leary 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Bryan Heavey (Garryspillane)

2. PÃ¡draig Harnett (Ahane)
3. Ben Herlihy (Castletown/Ballyagran)
4. Michael Keane (Adare)

5. Eoin Oâ€™Mahony (Garryspillane)
6. Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh)
7. Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher)

8. Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell)
9. Barry Oâ€™Connor (Ballybrown)

12. Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patrickâ€™s)
11. Cormac Ryan (Doon)
13. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

10. Cathal Oâ€™Neill (Crecora-Manister)
14. Bob Purcell (Doon)
15. Bryan Nix (Newcastlewest)

Subs

18. David Riordan (Castletown/Ballyagran) for Nix (37)
23. Danny Oâ€™Leary (Bruff) for Coughlan (54)
17. Michael Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore) for Kirby (56)
24. Kyran Oâ€™Donnell (Pallasgreen) for Herlihy (57)
19. David Hickey (Murroe-Boher) for Purcell (60)

Cork

1. Cian Long (Glen Rovers)

4. CiarÃ¡n Oâ€™Brien (St Catherineâ€™s)
3. Niall Oâ€™Riordan (Mallow)
2. Cian McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkettâ€™s)

6. Cormac Oâ€™Brien (Newtownshandrum)
5. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)
8. Cian Oâ€™Donovan (Sarsfields)

7. Cillian Oâ€™Donovan (Douglas)
10. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarrâ€™s)

9. Olan Broderick (Killeagh)
13. PÃ¡draig Power (Blarney)
11. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

12. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfiels)
14. Paddy Oâ€™Flynn (Bride Rovers)
15. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarrâ€™s)

Subs

23. Aaron Mulcahy (Midleton) for Oâ€™Flynn (34)
20. Cathal Hickey (Lisgoold) for Broderick (44)
18. Ryan McCarthy (Killeagh) for Cian McCarthy (47)
22. Fergal Oâ€™Leary (Inniscarra) for Hogan (48)
19. Paul Cooney (Ballincollig) for Cahalane (56)

Referee: Joe Mullins (Clare)

Cork pushed hard by senior newcomers Tipp in Munster opener

Dooley drops to the bench as Offaly make 5 changes for do or die clash with Dublin

