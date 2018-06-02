Dooley drops to the bench as Offaly make 5 changes for do or die clash with Dublin

OFFALY BOSS KEVIN Martin has named his starting 15 for Sundayâ€™s crucial Leinster senior hurling championship clash with Dublin in Parnell Park.

Tullamore sharpshooter Shane Dooley drops to the bench as part of five changes from their heavy defeat to Wexford in the previous round.

Dooley,Â Paddy Delaney, Brendan Murphy, Oisin Kelly (suspended) and Kevin Dunne are replaced byÂ Tom Spain, Dan Currams, Tommy Geraghty, Colin Egan and Sean Ryan.

The losers of this clash are facing the drop to the Joe McDonagh Cup next season, although Dublin have one more game to come against Galway next weekend.

Sundayâ€™s tie at Parnell Park throws-in at 3pm. The Dublin team was named yesterday.

Offaly

1 Eoghan Cahill (Birr)

2 Tom Spain (Brosna Gaels)

3 Ben Conneely (St Rynaghâ€™s)

4 David Oâ€™Toole Greene (Shamrocks)

5 Sean Gardiner (Lusmagh)

6 Pat Camon (St Rynaghâ€™s)

7 David King (Coolderry)

8 Dan Currams (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

9 Damien Egan (Belmont)

10 Tommy Geraghty (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

11 Colin Egan (Belmont)

12 Shane Kinsella (Kinnitty)

13 Sean Ryan (Birr)

14 Conor Mahon (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

15 Joe Bergin (Seir Kieran)

Subs

16 Conor Slevin (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

17 Brendan Murphy (Birr)

18 Paddy Murphy (Ballinamere)

19 Paddy Rigney (Kinnitty)

20 Shane Dooley (Tullamore)

21 James Gorman (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

22 Peter Geraghty (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

23 Dermot Shortt (St Rynaghâ€™s)

24 Colm Gath (Drumcullen)

25 Ronan HughesÂ (St Rynaghâ€™s)

26 Kevin Dunne (Seir Kieran)

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigidâ€™s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Cian Oâ€™Callaghan (Cuala)

4. Eoghan Oâ€™DonnellÂ (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

6. SeÃ¡n Moran (Cuala)

7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Rian McBride (St. Vincentâ€™s)

9. Jake Malone (Cuala)

10.Â FiontÃ¡n McGibb (Setanta)

11. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St Endaâ€™s)

12. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Judeâ€™s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Liam Rushe (St. Patrickâ€™s Palmerstown)

15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St. Endaâ€™s)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!