Man of the match John O'Shea swats away retirement talk with first goal in over four years

Sunderland captain John O'Shea scored his first goal since 2014 last night. Source: EMPICS Sport

IT’S BEEN A rollercoaster of a week for John O’Shea.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday suggesting the Ireland defender was planning to officially hang up his boots for club and country at the end of May.

However the 36-year-old was quick to dismiss the suggestion just days later, before capping off the week with his name of the scoresheet for the first time in over 29 months on his 250th appearance for Sunderland.

The Black Cats are struggling to avoid back-to-back relegations this season, but enjoyed a successful day at the office on Friday night as Chris Coleman’s side raced into a 3-1 lead against Derby after just 50 minutes.

Aidan McGeady put the result beyond doubt with his penalty just after the interval to give his side a two goal cushion.

This before the winger delivered a pinpoint cross for international team-mate O’Shea to nudge the ball past Scott Caron into the corner of the net to make it 4-1, with the Sunderland captain later earning the man of the match award for his efforts.

It was O’Shea’s first goal since levelling against World champions Germany in Gelsenkirchen way back in October 2014.

