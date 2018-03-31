  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 31 March, 2018
Former England captain Ray Wilkins critically ill in hospital after suffering heart attack

The former Chelsea and England midfielder suffered a heart attack and fall at home, leading to him being placed into a coma

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 8:30 AM
Former Chelsea assistant manager Ray Wilkens pictured in 2009.
Image: Chelsea FC via Getty Images
Image: Chelsea FC via Getty Images
Former Chelsea assistant manager Ray Wilkens pictured in 2009.
Image: Chelsea FC via Getty Images

CHELSEA SENT THEIR well-wishes to former player and assistant manager Ray Wilkins amid reports the former ex-England captain is fighting for his life.

The 61-year-old suffered a heart attack at home and was put into an induced coma after arriving at hospital.

The club he started his career at and later enjoyed stints as a caretaker and assistant manager, Chelsea sent their regards to Wilkins and his family.

“The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea Football Club are with Ray Wilkins and his family tonight,” the club wrote on Twitter.

“Keep fighting Ray, you have our love and support.”

Wilkins played for Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in the 1970s and ’80s, while he made 84 appearances for England before turning to punditry after his career ended.

His wife, Jackie, was quoted as telling the Daily Mirror : “He’s in hospital, he’s had a cardiac arrest and is in intensive care.

“He is not in a good state at all, I’m afraid. He’s critically ill.

“The cardiac arrest led to a fall which has meant he’s had to be put in an induced coma. It’s very, very bad.”

Brazil given major World Cup boost as Neymar to return in “two to three weeks”

United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium

About the author:

