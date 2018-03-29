  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John O'Shea dismisses report suggesting he is set to retire at the end of the season

The 36-year-old joined Sunderland in 2011.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 7:03 PM
33 minutes ago 647 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3932137
Image: Ian Horrocks
Image: Ian Horrocks

JOHN O’SHEA HAS moved to dismiss speculation that he is set to retire at the end of the season.

The Times Ireland reported earlier this week that the 36-year-old ‘is expected to announce the end of his playing career within the next five weeks,’ but O’Shea insists he has no plans to hang up his boots yet.

The Republic of Ireland defender will be out of contract with Sunderland at the end of this season after signing a one-year deal last summer. And though he will discuss his future with the Stadium of Light club at the end of the campaign, he’s eager to keep playing.

Speaking to the Sunderland club website, O’Shea said:

“I’m fit and well and you can see that by the amount of games I’ve played consecutively this season, especially over the festive period where I played five or six games in 10 days.

“When you retire from playing it’s a permanent retirement and there’s no going back, and whenever I speak to former pros or team-mates, they all say to play on for as long as you can.”

“When I wake up in the morning my body still feels good – believe me, if it didn’t I’d be the first one to admit it and finish up.

There’s plenty of things to look forward to when my playing career ends, from coaching and management to media and punditry work, and spending more time with my family, but my wife is certainly happy I’ve decided to play on for another year!”

Sunderland are currently bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table, and O’Shea says that his immediate focus is to help his side climb up the placings and get out of relegation danger.

The Waterford man believes he still has more to give.

“Perhaps I didn’t expect to play as much as I have this season, but I know I’m capable of playing week in, week out and I want to help the team so I’m ready whenever called upon.

“When the team does well, we all do well as a club, and that’s something I’ve taken with me throughout my career, and will continue to do so.

“We have eight games remaining this season and eight opportunities to pick up the points we need to get ourselves out of trouble.

“After that we can sit down and talk about my future, and whether I’m playing here or somewhere else next season.

O’Shea joined Sunderland in 2011 and has made more Premier League appearances than any other player in the club’s history.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich after six years in charge

Ireland without Player of the Year for crucial World Cup qualifiers in Tallaght

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Beirne in the second row as Scarlets face into 'exciting' clash with La Rochelle
Beirne in the second row as Scarlets face into 'exciting' clash with La Rochelle
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
'If a top job comes up then I'd imagine he'll be near the top of the list'
WORLD CUP
Spurs not ruling out Harry Kane for Chelsea clash but later return date remains a possibility
Spurs not ruling out Harry Kane for Chelsea clash but later return date remains a possibility
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
FOOTBALL
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' â¬90m
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m
Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'He seems to live in a constant fear. Not so much of defeats but of the loss of power and authority'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Giggs: Bale best of the rest behind Messi and Ronaldo
Giggs: Bale best of the rest behind Messi and Ronaldo
'You're not talking about a normal, mortal human'
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie