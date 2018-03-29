  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 29 March, 2018
Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich after six years in charge

The former Ireland international will remain at the club until the end of the season.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 3,412 Views 8 Comments
McCarthy's deal expires in the summer and it will not be renewed.
Image: Action Plus via Getty Images
Image: Action Plus via Getty Images

IPSWICH TOWN OWNER Marcus Evans and Mick McCarthy have mutually agreed for the club’s manager to leave Portman Road after six years in charge at the end of this season.

With McCarthy’s current contract set to expire this summer, the two met on Wednesday to discuss the 59-year-old’s future and it was decided that ending the six-year relationship would be the best move for all parties.

McCarthy will see out the remainder of his contract and will stay in charge for Ipswich’s final fixtures of the campaign, with his assistant Terry Connor also set to leave the club.

Ipswich fans have become increasingly frustrated by the team’s results under McCarthy, with the manager admitting his presence was ‘creating a difficult atmosphere’ for the players, as they lie 10 points adrift of the play-off places.

“I had a good discussion with Marcus and we feel this is the right thing to do for me and for Ipswich Town,”  he said.

“I have loved my time here and I am proud of what I have achieved over the last six years — and the relationship I have enjoyed with the players and all the staff at the Club in that time.

“I won’t be leaving with any regrets. I have given everything for Ipswich Town and I will see out my contract in the same way.”

McCarthy is the longest-serving manager in the Championship having taken over the reins at the Suffolk club in 2012 following spells with Sunderland and Wolves.

The 57-time capped Ireland international, who then spent six years in charge of the national team, guided Ipswich to the play-offs in 2014/15.

2017 EFL Championship Football Ipswich Town v Cardiff City Feb 21st Ipswich are winless in three games. Source: Shaun Brooks

But fan unrest has been growing in recent seasons, and Evans said at no point was a new contract for McCarthy discussed.

“It never got to the point where we actually talked about a new contract. It just felt right that it was time for us both to look at different options,” the club’s owner said.

“Mick has been a fantastic manager for this Football Club, ably supported by Terry who has also been invaluable in the development of the team.

“When Mick arrived, we looked to be on the way to relegation. He saved us from that and then took us to the play-offs within two years.

“In his six years here he has made us a very competitive club in what is a very competitive league. No one looks forward to playing Ipswich.

“He has also been instrumental in developing our youth policy and has overseen the progress of a number of our young players from the Academy into the first-team and nurtured their development in line with the Club’s strategy.

“He’s immensely popular with all the staff at Portman Road and has built a strong backroom team who will provide important continuity as we move into a new era.

“On a personal note, I have enjoyed an excellent working relationship with him which is vital between owner and manager at any football club.

“Mick will see out his contract here and then we will look to make an announcement regarding his successor in due course.

“In the meantime, I want to put on record my sincere thanks to Mick for the job he has done here as our manager and urge supporters to get behind him and the players so that we can finish the season as strongly as possible.”

12th-placed Ipswich travel to face Birmingham on Saturday.

'Don't ask me about VAR, I don't know what it stands for'

Giggs: Bale best of the rest behind Messi and Ronaldo

Ryan Bailey

Ryan Bailey
