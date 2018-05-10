  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Sometimes players retire themselves, and that’s fine. It’s what John has done. Sometimes they get retired'

Ireland boss Martin O’Neill says he would like to see Daryl Murphy and Wes Hoolahan at John O’Shea’s final international game next month.

By Ben Blake Thursday 10 May 2018, 6:10 PM
52 minutes ago 1,252 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4005170
O'Shea will get the chance to say farewell to Ireland fans on 2 June.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
O'Shea will get the chance to say farewell to Ireland fans on 2 June.
O'Shea will get the chance to say farewell to Ireland fans on 2 June.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JOHN O’SHEA’S contribution to Irish football has been praised by the senior international manager.

Yesterday, it was announced that the Waterford-born defender is calling time on his career with the Boys in Green after 17 years.

The friendly match at home to the US next month will be O’Shea’s final game, and it gives fans the opportunity to bid farewell to one of the country’s most-decorated servants.

Now at Sunderland, the 37-year-old played the majority of his club career at Manchester United — winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

“He has been a fantastic servant, not only for the Republic of Ireland, with over 100 caps, but also his clubs,” O’Neill said SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme today.

He has been mainly associated with Manchester United and was part of that successful side that they had for a number of years.

“I have worked with him now for a number of years, and he’s a true gentleman. Sometimes a little bit bashful, other times with plenty to say. He has been a top class player.”

O’Shea joins Wes Hoolahan and Daryl Murphy on the list of recent international retirees, but Jon Walters will remain on board for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualification campaign. While O’Shea will be involved, O’Neill would also like to see the other pair at the Aviva Stadium on 2 June.

“I was hoping that Wes would at least come to Dublin to be there because I think that he played a big part in the proceedings, in terms of us getting to the Euros and then being there,” O’Neill added.

“I think his match against Sweden was probably the best match he’s ever played. Daryl scored a couple of very important goals for us as well and he’s retiring.”

On the prospect of others hanging up their international boots in the coming weeks, he replied:

“If you are talking about other players, sometimes players retire themselves, and that’s fine. It’s what John has done. Sometimes they get retired, but I don’t think that it’s really my job to tell players when to retire if they feel that they can still do it.

Whether they end up getting picked or not is something we might look at again. But if you are asking me has anyone else intimated that they are going then the answer is ‘No’ at this stage.”

John O'Shea celebrates scoring a late equaliser against Germany John O'Shea celebrates scoring a late equaliser against GermanyO'Shea after scoring his famous goal against Germany. Source: Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

A standout moment in the green jersey was O’Shea’s last-gasp equaliser away to the world champions Germany on the same night he won his 100th cap back in 2014.

“What a goal and in the last minute of the match to grab a draw,” O’Neill remembered. “That was as big a goal as any we scored in the qualifying matches.

“In one sense, a bit like Robbie Keane, I wish I had him when he was absolutely in his prime. I am no saying that John was on the decline, far from it, but it would have been nice to have him in his mid-20s.

“But he was influential, like Robbie Keane, always wanting to help the younger players and that was a big factor too. But on the field of play, he had a good influence on the side and that was very important in the early stages of my time here.

“He has taken his coaching badges, which people have to do now anyway. I see that there is a bit of steel about him. No one ever knows who is going to be a top-class manager or coach, but I think he wants to do it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘He has nice ability’ – O’Neill urges League of Ireland’s top scorer to grab chance after first call-up

Shamrock Rovers star Burke included in Ireland squad for games with Celtic, France and the US

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
FOOTBALL
Wenger selects trophyless spell as surprise highlight of Arsenal reign
Wenger selects trophyless spell as surprise highlight of Arsenal reign
Moyes claims he turned down another Premier League club to stay at West Ham
'To achieve the top four is a massive achievement. The next thing is to win a trophy'
LEINSTER
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash
HURLING
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'I will always learn off Pat' - Cunningham on working with Gilroy
Black cards, two referees, mouthguards and melees - the issues facing the GAA's officials this summer
PREMIER LEAGUE
An extraordinary achievement and more Premier League talking points
An extraordinary achievement and more Premier League talking points
'I can give the guarantee that I don’t want him to leave'
'The Premier League has voted against VAR and it is upsetting. It destroys me'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie