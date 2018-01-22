  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 22 January, 2018
End of an era as long-serving Limerick duo call time on their inter-county careers

Johnny McCarthy and Seanie Buckley have called it a day.

By Emma Duffy Monday 22 Jan 2018, 12:03 PM
9 hours ago 6,727 Views 1 Comment
THE LONG-SERVING LIMERICK duo of Johnny McCarthy and Seanie Buckley have announced their respective inter-county retirements.

limerick Johnny McCarthy and Seanie Buckley have called it a day.

McCarthy has lined out in the green and white jersey for 14 seasons and clocked up a total of 46 championship appearances while Buckley’s career has spanned across 13 years, in which he made 40 championship appearances.

St Kieran’s defender McCarthy made his debut in 2009 and has been pivotal in the back line since then. He made three Munster SFC final appearances — 2004, 2009 and 2010 — but Limerick lost on each occasion.

He was nominated for an All-Star in 2009 and also hangs up his inter-county boots with two Division Four National League titles.

Johnny McCarthy McCarthy in action in 2009. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Buckley meanwhile, joined the set-up a year after McCarthy. The Dromcollogher-Broadford man captained the Treaty to two Division Four League titles in Croke Park — beating Waterford in 2010 and overcoming Offaly in 2013.

He was hampered by injury for much of last season, but throughout the rest of his career appeared week in, week out in midfield or attack.

Limerick manager Billy Lee confirmed the news to the Limerick Leader, with quotes appearing today.

“Johnny and Seanie are two of the great players – up there with anything that has played for Limerick,” he said.

Seanie Buckley celebrates Buckley celebrates the 2010 league win. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“Both have given serious service to Limerick and would be an asset to any set-up.

“Johnny was a quiet leader and I never remember him getting injured or missing a game. Johnny was always given the task of picking up the top forward in the opposition and I don’t think anyone ever questioned that he should be taken off someone. He would have got his place in any team in the country.

“Seanie was a big ambassador for Limerick. Between Limerick and his club he put his whole life on hold for football. He threw the kitchen sink at it — trying to ensure he was the best he could be. He demanded that of others and always wanted team-mates to be the best they could be.”

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

