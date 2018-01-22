  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'A great servant' - Multi All-Ireland winner pulls curtain down on illustrious career

Aged just 21, Mary Leacy lifted the All-Ireland senior camogie title as Wexford ended a 32-year drought.

By Emma Duffy Monday 22 Jan 2018, 10:20 AM
11 hours ago 6,155 Views 2 Comments
LATE LAST WEEK, it was confirmed that Wexford stalwart Mary Leacy had retired from inter-county camogie.

Mary Leacy Mary Leacy has called it a day. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A four-time senior All-Ireland winner, the first of those came in 2007 when she captained her side to lift the O’Duffy Cup and end a 32-year-drought. She was just 21 at the time.

The Oulart-The-Ballagh defender first came into the senior fold at the tender age of 13 and now, at 31, calls time on an illustrious and decorated career.

Lacey was key as Wexford landed a glittering three-in-a-row of All-Ireland crowns in 2010, 2011 and 2012 and she pocketed three All-Stars throughout her time too.

Mary Leacy lifts the cup Leacy lifts the O'Duffy Cup in 2007. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The tributes have been coming in since the news of her retirement was announced, from ‘a true ambassador both on and off the playing field’ to ‘a great servant,’ with Wexford GAA Public Relations Officer (PRO) PJ Howlin adding after the news of David Redmond:

“Wexford GAA would like to take this opportunity to thank them both for their contribution to the purple and gold,” he tweeted.

“Sit back, relax and enjoy the games and the very best for the future.”

Mary leacy, Una Leacy, Karen Atkinson and Coleen Atkinson clebrate with the trophy Celebrating the 2012 win. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Her club echoed the many kind words from around the county and country:

“What a great player for her county over the years. We look forward to may more years with the club.”

Mary Leacy signs hurleys for young fans after the game Signing hurleys for young fans last year. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

