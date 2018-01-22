'A great servant' - Multi All-Ireland winner pulls curtain down on illustrious career

LATE LAST WEEK, it was confirmed that Wexford stalwart Mary Leacy had retired from inter-county camogie.

Mary Leacy has called it a day. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A four-time senior All-Ireland winner, the first of those came in 2007 when she captained her side to lift the O’Duffy Cup and end a 32-year-drought. She was just 21 at the time.

The Oulart-The-Ballagh defender first came into the senior fold at the tender age of 13 and now, at 31, calls time on an illustrious and decorated career.

Lacey was key as Wexford landed a glittering three-in-a-row of All-Ireland crowns in 2010, 2011 and 2012 and she pocketed three All-Stars throughout her time too.

Leacy lifts the O'Duffy Cup in 2007. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The tributes have been coming in since the news of her retirement was announced, from ‘a true ambassador both on and off the playing field’ to ‘a great servant,’ with Wexford GAA Public Relations Officer (PRO) PJ Howlin adding after the news of David Redmond:

“Wexford GAA would like to take this opportunity to thank them both for their contribution to the purple and gold,” he tweeted.

“Sit back, relax and enjoy the games and the very best for the future.”

Celebrating the 2012 win. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Her club echoed the many kind words from around the county and country:

“What a great player for her county over the years. We look forward to may more years with the club.”

Signing hurleys for young fans last year. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

A great servant to @wexfordcamogie over the years! Best of luck in retirement @mary_leacy ! https://t.co/cinxDBFKKt — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) January 19, 2018

A true ambassador both on and off the playing field @mary_leacy .@OfficialCamogie https://t.co/oiqOsHlGzi — Catherine Neary (@CatherineNearyc) January 19, 2018

Best of luck to Mary Lacey Hughes on her retirement from Co Camogie #player#county What an great player for her county over the years. We look forward to may more years with the club.. pic.twitter.com/xqQDphmIxB — Oulartballaghcamogie (@oulartbcamogie) January 17, 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):