  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 21 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Champions Kilkenny hammer Dublin in the only camogie league match to survive weather

It was a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

By Daragh Ó'Conchúir Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 4:19 PM
5 hours ago 3,419 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3809516
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kilkenny 3-17

Dublin 3-5

Darrach O Conchuir reports from Parnells GAA club

ONLY ONE LITTLEWOODS Ireland camogie league Division 1 game survived the deluge that played havoc with sporting events throughout the country and it was Kilkenny that benefited with a second-half master class to overcome Dublin by 3-17 to 3-5 at the Parnells GAA complex in Coolock.

Both sets of players produced a wonderful hour of camogie despite the attritional conditions in what was a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The champions got off to a very quick start with points from Danielle Morrissey (free) and Anne Dalton inside the opening minute.

Eimear McCarthy opened the scoring for Dublin but it was the visitors that were dominant in the initial phases and they stretched their advantage to five after 11 minutes thanks to a flurry of points from play by Miriam Walsh and Katie Power, who landed two apiece.

A key member of the Dublin team that reached last year’s premier junior All-Ireland final, Róisín Baker stopped the rot and that was the genesis a brilliant run of a goal and four points that rocked Kilkenny back on their heels, albeit momentarily.

Zoe O’Donoghue continued the early impression she has made this term with her second goal in a week, the ex-Waterford player being given her opportunity in the absence of All-Star attacker Aisling Maher.

A seven-point contributor last week, Siobhán Kehoe hit three consecutive points, including two from play and David Herity’s charges were a couple ahead.

Kilkenny are full of experience but it was minor, Aoife Doyle who provided the riposte they needed with a goal just before the interval and a point in injury time to put her side back in front by 1-7 to 1-5 at half time.

Dublin resumed in ideal fashion with a goal from Emma Flanagan, who like O’Donoghue, also raised a green flag in last week’s draw with Limerick but the Noresiders found another two gears and the hosts were unable to respond.

They shot two goals and eight points by the time the Sky Blues added to their tally with an Alex Griffin goal five minutes from time but by then, the destination of the three points for the ‘W’ was beyond doubt.

Morrissey provided three of the points and Dalton two, with the other minors provided by Walsh and Doyle, while it was Malone that made the killer contributions with a brace of goals in three minutes at the beginning of the final quarter.

It was left to Morrissey, who finished with five points and Walsh, who brought her tally to four from play, to complete the scoring and stretch the margin to 12 at the final whistle.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Corofin overcome poor start in London to book All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Moorefield

St Vincent’s star Nathan Mullins wins man-of-the-match as Donegal set-up Tyrone meeting

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Ó'Conchúir
@RebelDevil71

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
Former Malaga boss Javi Gracia confirmed as Silva's replacement at Watford
Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals
FOOTBALL
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
LEINSTER
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
MUNSTER
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick
Munster's European hopes hang in the balance as they enter make-or-break territory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie