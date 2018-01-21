Big names return for Mayo as Jason Doherty hits 1-4 in narrow victory over Sligo

Mayo 1-10

Sligo 0-11

A STRENGTHENED MAYO side were 1-10 to 0-11 winners over Sligo in the FBD League in Ballina this afternoon.

Aidan O’Shea was among the big names back in Stephen Rochford’s starting line-up, while fellow regular Jason Doherty hit the crucial goal in the 44th minute.

Mayo led by 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time after scores from Diarmuid O’Connor, Evan Regan, Paddy Durcan and three frees from Doherty.

Three-time All-Star O’Shea opened his account shortly after Doherty’s goal in the second-half.

While Niall Murphy, Neil Ewing and Stephen Coen found the target for Sligo, Stephen Rochford’s men had enough in the tank to see out the win.

