Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 17 January, 2018
'He's shown he’s not fazed by big occasions' - Leinster back Larmour

The 20-year-old could be included in Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad today.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 6:00 AM
3 hours ago 2,642 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3800714

THE EXPECTATION IS that Jordan Larmour will be part of the Ireland squad Joe Schmidt names for the opening two rounds of the Six Nations later today, and many in Irish rugby would be delighted to see the 20-year-old’s name on the list.

The public and media have been getting excited about Larmour’s rich potential in recent weeks, but it’s not been much different for his team-mates.

Jordan Larmour Larmour started against Glasgow last weekend. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Those in Leinster speak highly of Larmour and his readiness for the next level, while his prospective Ireland team-mates are hopeful of seeing him included.

“I think his performances have been incredible, so yeah, I’ll be looking for his name,” is how Robbie Henshaw puts it.

While Larmour’s quality with ball in hand is obvious to anyone who has seen him play, the rest of his game is also improving at a rapid rate.

Glasgow hardly provided the toughest European test for Leinster last weekend, but Larmour was generally tidy in his fullback duties aside from a brief lack of security carrying the ball into contact early on.

One of the things that is most impressing Leinster’s players and coaches about Larmour is how hard-working he is.

“He’s a really exciting player to have in the squad at the moment,” says assistant coach Girvan Dempsey, who knows a thing or two about fullback play. “He brings such energy.

“He’s the last one to leave the field and he bounds out onto the field. He works so hard on his game, he does a huge amount of work on his high ball skills. He goes through video work with us on his positional play.

“His ball-in-hand skills are excellent, even his pass skills – the speed and accuracy of his pass is excellent. He’s constantly learning.”

Rob Kearney and Jordan Larmour celebrate Larmour could join Rob Kearney in the Ireland squad. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Dempsey has been pleased to note that Larmour’s temperament is solid too, with Leinster certain that he has the kind of mentality that should allow him to push on for higher honours.

“He has shown that he’s not fazed by big occasions, which has been a real asset,” says Dempsey. “Sometimes you get a young player who’s on the scene and he’s got that exuberance and he’s daunted by the occasion.

“But Jordan hasn’t been phased, he’s shown he’s got a really good grounding. Whether he is selected for higher honours, it’s ultimately up to other coaches to decide that.

“We’re just pleased with how much he’s progressing and how much he’s learned over the last while and how eager he is to improve even more. He’s certainly putting his hand up for selection, which is all we can ask of our players.”

Updated 08.55: An earlier version of this article used the term ‘phased’ rather than ‘fazed’.

Sexton good to go as Leinster report clean bill of health post-Glasgow

O’Mahony hopeful of shaking off ankle knock after missing Munster training today

