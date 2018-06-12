Promoted Cardiff gear up for top-flight by splashing out for Norwich winger

Murphy stood out for Norwich in the Championship last term.

Murphy stood out for Norwich in the Championship last term.

CARDIFF HAVE SIGNED Norwich winger Josh Murphy in a deal worth a reported €12 million as the newly promoted Premier League side gear up for their return to the top-flight.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock made Murphy his first close-season signing after he caught the eye with 11 goals for Championship club Norwich last term.

The 23-year-old agreed a four-year contract with Cardiff and becomes the Welsh team’s most expensive signing since their relegation from the Premier League in 2014.

“Josh is a player I’ve watched for a number of years now and he’s always excited me when he runs with the ball,” Warnock told Cardiff’s website.

“I think he’s at the right age now with his best still to come. He can play an instrumental part in helping us to stay in the Premier League and I know he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“He’s been my number one target since the end of last season.”

Former England Under-20 international Murphy is a highly-rated prospect after making 108 appearances for Norwich following his rise from the club’s youth academy.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!