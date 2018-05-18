Joy for ex-Ireland international as Coventry City book Wembley date

COVENTRY CITY BEAT Notts County 4-1 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate in tonight’s League Two play-off semi-final second leg at Meadow Lane.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Max Biamou put the visitors ahead early on, before Marc McNulty doubled their lead eight minutes before half-time.

Just before the break, Jorge Grant got a goal back for Notts County.

However, it was Coventry who secured an emphatic victory in the second half, as another goal from Biamou and a late fourth courtesy of Tom Bayliss ensured they would be going to Wembley.

36-year-old former Irish international Michael Doyle was among the players celebrating, as the experienced midfielder completed 90 minutes, while ex-Ireland U21 international Josh Barrett — currently on loan from Reading — watched on from the bench.

They go on to face Exeter City in the final at Wembley on 28 May.

The Grecians also have two Irish representatives, with ex-Bray Wanderers youngster Pierce Sweeney and former Ireland U21 international Liam McAlinden part of their squad.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!