Drogheda keep pace with UCD as Finn Harps suffer setback

THE TOP TWO sides both claimed victories, while Finn Harps suffered a setback in their bid for promotion in the First Division tonight.

Leaders UCD won 3-0 at home to bottom side Athlone Town, who have still just picked up a single point all season.

Georgie Kelly opened the scoring on 38 minutes, before second-half stoppage time goals from Jason McClelland and Daire O’Connor made sure of the victory.

Second-place Drogheda did not allow the Students to extend their advantage at the top, however, as they beat Wexford 2-0 at United Park.

Chris Lyons opened the scoring on 41 minutes, before Sean Brennan doubled his side’s advantage from the penalty spot nine minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Cobh Ramblers climbed up to seventh in the table, after overcoming fourth-place Finn Harps 1-0.

The visitors scored the only goal of the game through Cian Leonard on 22 minutes.

There are two games remaining this weekend, with Longford hosting Shelbourne tomorrow and Galway United travelling to play Cabinteely on Sunday.

