  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I felt jitters in my stomach' - Patrick Kluivert's son makes senior Netherlands debut at 18

The Ajax teenager came off the bench for a late cameo in last night’s 3-0 win over European champions Portugal.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 1:28 PM
51 minutes ago 1,153 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3926236
Kluivert comes on for Memphis Depay.
Kluivert comes on for Memphis Depay.
Kluivert comes on for Memphis Depay.

JUSTIN KLUIVERT, THE son of former Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert, hopes his family and the country are proud of him after he made his senior international debut for Netherlands.

The 18-year-old has followed in the footsteps of his father by impressing at a young age for Ajax and is already being linked with some of Europe’s top clubs.

Kluivert Sr won the Eredivisie, Champions League and LaLiga in a career that took him to AC Milan and Barca, while he also earned 79 caps for the Oranje, scoring 40 goals to precede Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Robin van Persie as the country’s leading scorer.

It remains to be seen if Justin can live up to those lofty standards, but for now the teenager is thrilled to get his first taste of action on the big stage, having come on as a substitute late in the 3-0 friendly win over Portugal last night.

Source: Fútbol Tiqui-Taca/YouTube

“Yes, it’s all started now,” he said after the match in Geneva.

“I’m really happy with my debut. This is a dream for me since I was a kid. I’m just 18 years old, at this age making my debut… yeah, that’s amazing.”

Goals from Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel and Virgil van Dijk earned Ronald Koeman his first win in charge at the expense of the European champions, affording Kluivert a smooth introduction to the international arena.

“A fantastic game to come on the pitch [into],” he said. “So I’m so happy with my debut, so happy!

An amazing feeling… I felt jitters in my stomach. You know that everyone watched the game at home, full of suspense.

“So that’s amazing and that gives me a fantastic feeling. I’m proud, I know my family is proud [too] and hopefully a part of Holland too.

“That’s what you do it for and I hope to do it more in the future.”

Euro 1996 A young Patrick Kluivert representing the Dutch at Euro 96 alongside team-mate Dennis Bergkramp and France pair Didier Deschamps and Marcel Desailly. Source: Getty Images

Netherlands failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and also missed out on a place at the World Cup in Russia this year, but Depay is optimistic about the team’s prospects under Koeman.

It’s just the beginning of something new, with a new, young group of players,” he said.

“We need to stay hungry and motivated to learn. And then you see the team’s performance on the pitch.

“And outside the pitch we are close with each other and spend a lot of time. So we need to follow the path we just started.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Teams to be allowed a fourth substitute in extra-time in the Champions League

Liverpool’s Emre Can hits out at ‘false stories’ regarding his future

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I felt jitters in my stomach' - Patrick Kluivert's son makes senior Netherlands debut at 18
'I felt jitters in my stomach' - Patrick Kluivert's son makes senior Netherlands debut at 18
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
'Coutinho is on the same level as Neymar'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
LEINSTER
'A reality check' for Leinster as Cullen switches the focus to two-time European champions
'A reality check' for Leinster as Cullen switches the focus to two-time European champions
Farrell 'touch and go' for Saracens' showdown with Leinster after quad injury
Tipuric masterclass inspires Ospreys to emphatic win over wounded Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'
Italy international warns Premier League suitors: I'll only join a big club if I'm a starter
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie