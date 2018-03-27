  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future

Reports in England have claimed Liverpool will have to offer £200,000 a week to convince Can to stay.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,637 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3925918
Emre Can celebrates a Liverpool goal.
Emre Can celebrates a Liverpool goal.
Emre Can celebrates a Liverpool goal.

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER EMRE Can has hit out at what he describes as “false stories” relating to his reported wage demands.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with clubs including Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Reports in England have claimed Liverpool will have to offer Can £200,000 a week to convince him to stay at Anfield, and the 24-year-old says he is tired of such speculation.

“I’ve just returned from international duty with the German team and working on coming back from injury,” he wrote on Instagram. “Interesting stories about me in the press!

“I’m no longer going to comment on any false stories or rumours! Looking forward to getting back on the pitch asap.”

image_uploaded_from_ios_1024 Source: Instagram/ec2323

Can has made 26 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He was released from the Germany squad after missing last Friday’s friendly draw with Spain due to a back problem.

China’s footballers have been reportedly banned from displaying their tattoos

‘Coutinho is on the same level as Neymar’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
'Coutinho is on the same level as Neymar'
England youth coach said I'd never play for my country – David Beckham
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'
Italy international warns Premier League suitors: I'll only join a big club if I'm a starter
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
MUNSTER
'You want to go to war with warriors. I saw warriors this morning'
'You want to go to war with warriors. I saw warriors this morning'
'It's not an excuse for us' - Munster face up to serious injury issues
'At this stage our squad motto is just 'adapt'': Munster hope for Zebo fitness, but ready for Toulon pressure

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie