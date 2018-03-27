  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Teams to be allowed a fourth substitute in extra-time in the Champions League

The move will also apply to the Europa League and the Super Cup.

By Steve O'Rourke Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 11:58 AM
58 minutes ago 1,162 Views 2 Comments
Teams won't be restricted to just three subs if their games go to extra time from next season.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Teams won't be restricted to just three subs if their games go to extra time from next season.
Teams won't be restricted to just three subs if their games go to extra time from next season.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

TEAMS WILL BE allowed use an extra substitute if their game goes to extra-time in the knockout stages of all three European competitions from next season.

A fourth substitute will be allowed in the Champions League, Europa League — as well as the Uefa Super Cup — once the group stages are out of the way, but only if the games go to extra-time.

Additionally, in the final of the three competitions, 23 players — instead of the usual 18 — will be included in the match day squad.

In a raft of new changes confirmed today, Uefa say the move is to allow “clubs and, in particular, coaches more flexibility regarding substitutes, and facilitate their squad management for the most important fixture of the season.”

European football’s governing body also confirmed the new kick-off times of 5.55pm and 8pm for both the Champions League and Europa League with teams allowed to register three new players at the end of the group stage of both competitions without any restrictions.

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

