Bordeaux announce capture of ex-Leinster second row as one of four new signings

BORDEAUX-BEGLES HAVE turned to a trio of southern hemisphere players in a bid to boost their playing resources for next season.

Australian pair Kane Douglas and Ulupano Seuteni will join the Top 14 outfit alongside New Zealander Afa Amosa, and French prop Laurent Delboulbes.

Back-row forward Amosa, 26, has joined on a two-year contract from La Rochelle, for whom he scored a try against Bordeaux on Saturday.

Australian international Douglas, 29, is moving from Queensland Reds on a two-year deal. The lock spent the 2014/15 season at Leinster, making 20 appearances for the province.

He was part of the Australia squad that reached the World Cup final in 2015 and has been capped 31 times by the Wallabies.

Versatile back Seuteni, 24, has likewise penned a two-year contract and arrives from Oyonnax.

Delboulbes, 31, returns to Bordeaux, where he spent four seasons from 2011-15, from Toulon in a straight switch with French international Sebastien Taofifenua.

Bordeaux’s campaign is petering out after six defeats in their last seven matches all but ended any hopes of reaching the end-of-season play-offs.

