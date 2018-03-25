  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 25 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bordeaux announce capture of ex-Leinster second row as one of four new signings

Kane Douglas is heading back to Europe after his short stint with the province back in 2015.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 2:47 PM
1 hour ago 6,605 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3923272
Douglas has won 31 caps for Australia.
Image: Dan Mullan
Douglas has won 31 caps for Australia.
Douglas has won 31 caps for Australia.
Image: Dan Mullan

BORDEAUX-BEGLES HAVE turned to a trio of southern hemisphere players in a bid to boost their playing resources for next season.

Australian pair Kane Douglas and Ulupano Seuteni will join the Top 14 outfit alongside New Zealander Afa Amosa, and French prop Laurent Delboulbes.

Back-row forward Amosa, 26, has joined on a two-year contract from La Rochelle, for whom he scored a try against Bordeaux on Saturday.

Australian international Douglas, 29, is moving from Queensland Reds on a two-year deal. The lock spent the 2014/15 season at Leinster, making 20 appearances for the province.

He was part of the Australia squad that reached the World Cup final in 2015 and has been capped 31 times by the Wallabies.

Versatile back Seuteni, 24, has likewise penned a two-year contract and arrives from Oyonnax.

Delboulbes, 31, returns to Bordeaux, where he spent four seasons from 2011-15, from Toulon in a straight switch with French international Sebastien Taofifenua.

Bordeaux’s campaign is petering out after six defeats in their last seven matches all but ended any hopes of reaching the end-of-season play-offs.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It felt a lot worse than the scoreboard suggested’ – Gibbes disgruntled with Cardiff defeat

‘We’re just getting by but I think it’s almost at breaking point for a lot of players’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
'It's a credit to the players' - Ireland book European Championship spot for third time in four years
Ireland keep Euro hopes alive with goals from Man United and Southampton prospects
CRICKET
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
I saw an opportunity to change the ball condition - Bancroft
REPORT
International stars can't stop Cardiff landing crushing blow to Ulster's play-off hopes
International stars can't stop Cardiff landing crushing blow to Ulster's play-off hopes
Richmond rocks as captain Bermingham heads Buckley's Saints to first home win of the season
Connacht suffer disappointing home defeat as Weir strikes late for Edinburgh
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE
LIVE: Donegal v Mayo, Tyrone v Kerry, Dublin v Monaghan - Sunday football match tracker
LIVE: Donegal v Mayo, Tyrone v Kerry, Dublin v Monaghan - Sunday football match tracker
As it happened: Dublin vs Tipperary, Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Final
As it happened: Cuala vs Na Piarsaigh, All-Ireland senior club hurling final replay

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie