Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Ireland captain McCabe rifles home super goal as Arsenal beat Liverpool

The Gunners winger was on target in their 3-0 FA Women’s Super League win tonight.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 10:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,956 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3976805

Katie McCabe McCabe in action for Ireland against the Netherlands earlier this month. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ARSENAL ENJOYED A 3-0 win over Liverpool to close the gap on the top two in the FA Women’s Super League 1 (WSL1) tonight.

Ireland internationals Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe both started for the Gunners, and the latter scored a goal to remember.

With 65 minutes played, the former Raheny United winger controlled the ball on the edge of the box before drilling it into the top corner.

Arsenal are chasing Champions League qualification and they now sit one point off second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in-hand.

The North Londoners also meet current leaders Chelsea in the FA Women’s Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 5 May, after Quinn headed in an injury-time winner against Everton in the semis.

