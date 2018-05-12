  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 12 May, 2018
'I'd have to do all the work!' - Keane and Berbatov talk management duo prospects

They were reunited on Soccer AM this morning.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 12 May 2018, 2:37 PM
38 minutes ago 1,530 Views No Comments
TOTTENHAM’S DEADLY STRIKE partnership of Robbie Keane and Dimitar Berbatov were reunited on Soccer AM this morning.

Screen Shot 2018-05-12 at 14.20.31 The duo were on Soccer AM this morning.

And of course, there was no shortage of humour as the partners in crime up top reignited their flame.

The Dubliner and Bulgarian left White Harte Lane in the summer of 2008, but their friendship has continued since, and both recently found themselves in the Indian Super League with different clubs.

On the Soccer AM couch, they reminisced on their glory days, sharing fond memories of their time at Spurs together, while discussing life at Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) and Kerala Blasters.

In March, Keane took his first step into management with ATK as he took the reins as player/manager for their last game of the season. It was a day to remember for the 37-year-old as he named himself up front and opened the scoring on 11 minutes with a stunning finish — it also turned out to be the winner against Northeast United.

Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur Manager Juande Ramos Sacked They played alongside each other at Spurs for two years. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

On the show, Keane said that it’s given him an appetite to be a manager some day and he really enjoyed it: “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time.

“I’ve done my coaching badges. I’m in the process of doing my pro license in July with the FAI so it’s certainly something that I want to go down, yeah.”

And when Berbatov stated that a similar pathway was also ‘in his mind,’ the question of a management duo arose, much to the audience’s delight:

“Then, we’re going to fight probably,” Berbatov smirked.

“I’d have to do all the work, that’s the problem!” laughed Keane, while Berbatov replied, to huge cheers and claps from around the studio: “I would be the face!”

You can watch clips from the show here:

