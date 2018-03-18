  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keith Higgins helps inspire Mayo hurlers to league title and promotion

The well renowned Mayo footballer has been concentrating on the small game of late.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 9:49 PM
43 minutes ago 1,836 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3912362
Image: Mayo GAA Twitter Page.
Image: Mayo GAA Twitter Page.

MAYO’S KEITH HIGGINS played an integral role as the county’s senior hurlers won the Division 2B hurling title and earned promotion to Division 2A this weekend.

Higgins is more commonly known as a key player for the Mayo footballers, but he is also a talented hurler and the Ballyhaunis native has been focusing on the small ball game during the league.

Mayo defeated Down at Kingspan Breffni to become Division 2B champions on Sunday, with dual-star Higgins producing a fine display in the Mayo attack which included a superb point from a sideline cut.

It remains to be seen if he will return to Stephen Rochford’s football panel later in the season.

Kevin Feeney was another star performer for the Mayo side.

He was their main scoring threat and he finished up with a tally of 0-11, including seven second half points as part of the 1-15 0-14 victory over Down.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Snow causes havoc again for GAA as 3 league finals now likely to be played in April

Midfield duo star as Cork hurlers end losing run and Waterford suffer league relegation

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship
The influential Keith Earls finally gets the reward his brilliance deserves
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
Keith Earls' tap tackle was one of the moments of Ireland's Grand Slam match
'Congratulations to Ireland... they deserve that, but they'll know they were a little bit lucky as well'
ENGLAND
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success
SIX NATIONS
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
Aviva Stadium homecoming for Grand Slam winners cancelled due to snowfall

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie