Keith Higgins helps inspire Mayo hurlers to league title and promotion

MAYO’S KEITH HIGGINS played an integral role as the county’s senior hurlers won the Division 2B hurling title and earned promotion to Division 2A this weekend.

Higgins is more commonly known as a key player for the Mayo footballers, but he is also a talented hurler and the Ballyhaunis native has been focusing on the small ball game during the league.

Mayo defeated Down at Kingspan Breffni to become Division 2B champions on Sunday, with dual-star Higgins producing a fine display in the Mayo attack which included a superb point from a sideline cut.

It remains to be seen if he will return to Stephen Rochford’s football panel later in the season.

The block down, the improvised pick up, the lay off from @KingerFeeney, 🙌 the run and finish by @KeithHiggins 👌! Extended highlights of Mayo's victory coming shortly. pic.twitter.com/eU2YqtPNww — Mid West Radio (@radiomidwest) March 18, 2018

Kevin Feeney was another star performer for the Mayo side.

He was their main scoring threat and he finished up with a tally of 0-11, including seven second half points as part of the 1-15 0-14 victory over Down.

Well Done to our Senior Hurlers! Promoted to 2A Allianz Hurling League for 2019!! #mayohurling #mayogaa #hurling pic.twitter.com/nUROvjkUSh — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) March 18, 2018

